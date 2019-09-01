Cody Orgeron said he could feel it in the air when he woke up Saturday.
The atmosphere surrounding the McNeese State football season opener against Southern University was simply different than anything the quarterback and his teammates had experienced as Cowboys.
In front of a McNeese attendance record of 20,437, the Cowboys managed to score 24 points off five turnovers en route to a 34-28 victory at Cowboy Stadium.
Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert picked up his first career win in front of the record crowd.
“I appreciate our community, I really appreciate our fans, our alumni, our former players, and everyone that showed up today,” Gilbert said, “and packed the stadium and made it a big-time environment for our guys. Extremely excited about that.”
The Southern special teams struggled early and that turned out to be a big benefit to the Cowboys. On the Jaguars’ first drive of the game, they got to the McNeese 5-yard line before a holding penalty pushed them back. On third down, Kordell Williams and Carlos Scott combined to sack Ladarius Skelton. The Jaguars followed that with a missed Martell Fontenot 32-yard field goal attempt that went wide right.
McNeese’s offense couldn’t take advantage of the miss and promptly went three-and-out. But on fourth down, punter Bailey Raborn boomed a 50-yard punt that was muffed by Jaguars punt returner Jordan Eastling and recovered by McNeese’s Calum Foster. Six plays later, the Cowboys were on the scoreboard thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run from Sulphur High graduate J’Cobi Skinner on third-and-goal. The converted extra point gave McNeese a 7-0 lead.
Southern responded on the ensuing drive, but only with help from McNeese. On third-and-7, Skelton threw a deep pass down the right sideline that was ruled incomplete. But McNeese was hit with a pass interference penalty that extended the drive. Four plays later, Skelton found T.J. Bedford for a 33-yard touchdown pass and the extra point tied the score at seven.
After McNeese’s next offensive drive resulted in a punt, Southern got the ball and once again went up top to exploit McNeese’s man coverage. Skelton found Minnesota transfer Hunter Register for a 43-yard touchdown pass which gave the Jaguars a 14-7 lead.
On the next drive, the Cowboys took the ball and methodically drove down the field and it resulted in a 37-yard field goal from redshirt freshman kicker Noah Anderson, the first of his college career, to cut Southern’s second quarter lead to 14-10.
The teams traded punts on the next two drives, and then McNeese caught its next big break when Skelton fumbled the ball while trying to pass it. Scott recovered it on the Southern 13-yard line, and three plays later, Orgeron found Trevor Begue in the right corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown pass and the Cowboys regained the lead at 17-14 with less than 2 minutes before halftime.
“We practice a lot, throwing those balls, catching those balls,” Begue said of his relationship with Orgeron. “I know that he trusts me and I trust him. It’s really just about competing and gong for the ball. It fell my way.”
Even with two timeouts and some success passing the ball, Southern elected to run the clock out to end the first half. So McNeese, despite being outgained 161-119 and rushing for 31 yards on 27 carries in the first half, took a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Cowboys’ Colby Richardson forced and recovered a Skelton fumble. McNeese once again made Southern pay for its error when Orgeron hit Begue down the left sideline with a nice throw for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys a 24-14 lead.
The teams traded punts, but Eastling muffed his third punt of the game and Foster recovered his second fumble. This time, McNeese couldn’t capitalize as Anderson missed a 41-yard field goal wide right.
After forcing another Southern punt, McNeese had arguably its best drive of the game, going 76 yards in 11 plays, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run from South Florida transfer Elijah Mack to put the Cowboys up 34-14.
Southern didn’t go away, scoring touchdowns on its final two drives of the game. But McNeese recovered the onside kicks after each touchdown to ice the victory.