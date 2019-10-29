It's gotten to the point in the season when, if a team has hopes and dreams of making the playoffs, they have to start scoreboard watching.
That goes against what most coaches preach, as they prefer to focus on their own team, taking everything one game at a time.
It’s already very clear that, in order for McNeese to make the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, they have to win out. That starts this weekend when the Cowboys host Northwestern State on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
But that doesn’t mean McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert and his coaching staff aren’t already keeping an eye out for results that could affect the Cowboys’ playoff chances – if they handle their own business, that is.
“I know a couple of the assistant coaches have messed with that and just kind of looked at it,” Gilbert said of possible playoff scenarios. “So I know from afar, there’s an opportunity for that still. I can’t rattle off what that is. Just the parity and what’s happened in this conference can leave it still wide open for those possibilities.”
When Gilbert refers to what’s happened in the conference, he means all of the wild and unpredictable results going on in the Southland Conference. Just last weekend, formerly winless Northwestern State upset an Incarnate Word team that was tied for first-place in the SLC. Central Arkansas came back from as much as a 16-point first half deficit to defeat Sam Houston State. And for the secondconsecutive week, Abilene Christian went past regulation to pick up a victory, defeating Nicholls 37-31 in overtime. Three of the conference’s top four teams lost on Saturday. Currently, only two games separate the top eight teams in the SLC.
In addition to seeing who beats who in-conference, McNeese needs to root for non-conference opponents Southern and Alcorn to keep winning to help the Cowboys’ strength-of-schedule and thus their playoff resumé. If the two teams meet in the SWAC Championship, that would mean McNeese had a win over the SWAC champion regardless of who it is.
“I think that’s natural,” Gilbert said of looking at other results to see if they favor Mc-Neese. “As we go on and as this continues to go over the next four weeks, you’re naturally going to go look up there and see what those guys are doing, what’s going on in the conference. Because it’s all going to play pivotal in what ultimately happens to us.”
But before the Cowboys can worry about any outside results, they have to do something they’ve preached all season, and that’s worry about themselves. Northwestern State just won its first game of the season after decreasing its margin of defeat the prior four games. The Demons also plan on winning back-to-back games against McNeese for only the second time in the history of the series. Additionally, NSU has not defeated the Cowboys at Cowboy Stadium since Oct. 8, 1988, which is also the only time they’ve defeated McNeese on the road.
Gilbert said that he and his staff will not change their coaching approach in the last month of the season, even with the postseason potentially at stake.
He also used another current sporting event to try and get his point across.
“We’re going to address that,” Gilbert said of talking to his team about the playoffs. “They know and understand the situation. I’ve compared it to the World Series a little bit. Whoever wins those four games is going to win it all. Just talking about how locked in both of those teams are about the opportunity and the situation. Because a lot of those guys will play their entire career and maybe only get one shot at the World Series. We tied it back in with our seniors. These guys are down to three guaranteed games left. What are you willing to do over the next four weeks to ensure yourself and ensure this football team the best opportunity for success?”
McNeese will also celebrate Senior Day on in its regular season home finale.