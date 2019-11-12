The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs don't technically start for another few weeks.
But for McNeese football, the postseason has essentially already started. With a 6-4 overall record and 4-3 in Southland Conference play, the Cowboys can ill afford another loss with playoff hopes as slim as they are.
One factor that could help, depending on outside scenarios, is that there are four SLC teams a game ahead of McNeese in the standings with a 5-2 conference record. So if the Cowboys can win out, starting with this Saturday's road game at No. 24 Nicholls, and the four teams ahead of McNeese can each lose at least once more, there will be a logjam at the top of the SLC.
At Cowboy head coach Sterlin Gilbert's weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, he stressed that all he and his team can worry about is themselves and how they perform on Saturday. Gilbert also said that the playoff mentality goes back a few weeks.
"We knew it was a four-game stretch that we had to go and win every game," Gilbert said. "Our guys know that. They know that mentality, they know they'll be taking it one week at a time, and this week is no different."
Gilbert said that the bye week came at a good time for the Cowboys, who needed to get some players healthy. He did not specify any injured players that hope to come back this week, but running backs Elijah Mack and J'Cobi Skinner missed the Northwestern State and Gilbert said after that game he hopes to get them for this weekend.
As far as playoff hopes go, Saturday's game against Nicholls essentially serves as an elimination game for both teams. Both teams currently have a 6-4 record, and with so many teams still in contention for an at-large berth within the conference and around the FCS as a whole, losing one more game definitely eliminates any chance of winning the conference and makes the odds of earning one of the 14 at-large spots almost impossible.
Finishing the regular season with two road games is already a pretty tough task, but going to a team that is just as desperate as yours to win and keep playoff hopes alive makes the game even tougher. Even with all of that, Gilbert just wants to make sure his team is ready to keep doing what they've been doing.
"Just play together, number one," Gilbert said. "Go out and execute and gain some momentum early on. Know it's going to be a battle."
McNeese will get back to practice in preparation for Nicholls on Tuesday afternoon.