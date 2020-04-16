EDITOR'S NOTE: Third in a weekly series selecting 2010-19 all-decade teams of McNeese sports.
Over the past decade, the argument can be made that the softball program was the most successful in the McNeese State athletic department. The program boasts four Southland Conference regular-season titles, four SLC Tournament championships and five national postseason berths, four of them in the NCAA Tournament.
With all that success came a group of quality players.
First Team
Jamie Allred, pitcher (2013-16): One of the best pitchers in school history, Allred finished her career with a 68-26 record, with the 68 wins the program record. She also amassed a 2.02 earned run average, 20 shutouts, 529 strikeouts, and a .227 opponent's batting average.
Allred was named the SLC Pitcher of the Year and to the conference all-tournament team in 2014, and to the all-conference team three times.
Meagan Bond, pitcher (2010-13): Bond was a two-time all-conference selection, ranking second all-time in wins (67), strikeouts (677) and opponent's batting average (.214). She's the program's leader in shutouts (22) and games started (107).
Morgan Catron, first baseman (2015-18): Catron is second in program history in home runs (35) and runs batted in (157), and third all-time in slugging percentage (.563). She was named to the all-conference and all-tournament teams twice. In 2018, Catron won the SLC Tournament MVP award. Additionally, Catron is the program's leader in hit by pitches (60) and grand slams (four).
Alanna DiVittorio, outfielder (2011-14): In 2014, DiVittorio was the SLC Player and Hitter of the Year, which started a five-year streak of a McNeese player winning both awards. She is second in program history in on-base percentage (.469), runs scored (177), and walks (158); she is tied for second in stolen bases (93) and owns the single-season record for stolen bases (46).
Hailey Drew, infielder (2015-18): An all-around player who got it done in the field and at the plate, Drew earned all-conference honors twice, including first-team all-SLC in 2016. She is tied for third in program history in on-base percentage (.457) and is tied for seventh in doubles (33). She is part of arguably the greatest graduating class in program history.
Molly Guidry, shortstop (2008-11): A three-time all-conference selection, Guidry is the program's all-time leader in games played (242) and started (241) while missing one game in her career. She is second all-time in total bases (344) and was one of 10 Cowgirls to finish her career with a batting average of .300 or better.
Justyce McClain, outfielder (2016-19): McClain is the program's all-time leader in hits (278), tied for second in stolen bases (93) and second in career batting average (.400). She was a four-time all-conference selection, earning first-team honors in her final three seasons. McClain used her prolific bunting skills en route to a .457 on-base percentage, scoring 160 runs.
Ashley Modzelewski, catcher (2012-14): Modzelewski was a first-team all-conference selection all three seasons she played at McNeese. She left the program eighth all-time in slugging percentage (.495), ninth in RBIs (100) and tied for seventh in home runs (21).
Erika Piancastelli, utility (2015-18): There's not enough space to list all of Piancastelli's accomplishments, but here are some of the major ones: four-time all-conference and all-state selection, four-time SLC Player and Hitter of the Year, two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and 2015 SLC and Louisiana Freshman of the Year. Piancastelli owns six career and five single-season records. She owns five career and two single-season SLC records.
Rachel Smith, pitcher (2014-17): Smith won the 2017 SLC Pitcher of the Year award and was a three-time all-conference selection. She finished with a 45-20 career record, a 2.46 ERA, 288 strikeouts, 14 shutouts and a .225 opponent's batting average.
Emily Vincent, utility (2013-16): The lone player on the team because of her pitching and hitting, Vincent boasted a .320 career batting average, .400 on-base percentage and .536 slugging percentage. In the circle, the Sulphur High graduate compiled a 36-13 record, 2.07 ERA, a program-record nine saves and 312 strikeouts. Vincent was named all-conference all four seasons.
Claire Terracina, outfielder (2009-12): The Barbe High product earned all-SLC honors and all-Louisiana three times each, finishing two of those seasons as a first-team all-conference selection. Terracina finished her career with a .331 batting average, 237 hits, 78 stolen bases and 87 walks.
Honorable Mention
Alexsandra Flores (2017-20), Lauren Langner (2012-15), Alexandria Saldivar (2017-20), Taylor Schmidt (2013-17) and Marisa Taunton (2014-17).
Superlatives
PLAYER OF THE DECADE — Piancastelli: On a list full of standout players, Piancastelli stands heads and shoulders above the rest. In fact, she's in the conversation for greatest McNeese athlete of all-time. This choice was easy.
PITCHER OF THE DECADE — Allred: This was a tough choice, but Allred edged Smith out. They both won SLC Pitcher of the Year and were three-time all-conference selections, but Allred's career numbers broke the tie.
COACH OF THE DECADE — Mike Smith: Another tough choice, but Smith got the nod because he built the softball program from above average to elite. At the time his two SLC regular-season titles were the first two for the program since 1994. Bonus points go to Smith for recruiting the incredible graduating class of 2018.
TEAM OF THE DECADE — 2017: Once again, a tough choice, but this came down to the 2016 and 2017 teams. Record-wise, those are the two greatest teams in program history. But the 2017 team mercy-ruled all three games in the SLC Tournament to win the title. And McClain, a member of both teams, chose 2017 because of better depth.