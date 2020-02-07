Less than 24 hours before the McNeese State softball team sets sail on its 2020 voyage, head coach James Landreneau was working his team as hard as ever.
Maybe not quite in the physical sense, because he wants his players to be ready for today's season-opening doubleheader against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and North Texas on the first day of the Cowgirl Classic at Joe Miller Field.
But mentally, Landreneau said he wanted to make sure his team was sharp and ready for whatever situations may arise during any game.
He went through signals, then chose a player and asked her what it meant. He showed the players different baserunning scenarios. Even little details such as what catchers can do to show when a player should take advantage and steal second base or home plate, Landreneau was on it.
Then he delivered a speech that essentially told the Cowgirls to be ruthless when they get the chance to put a game out of reach. In 2019, McNeese was 9-16 in one-run games in finishing 33-32, including 19-8 in the Southland Conference. In Landreneau's speech, he told each player to envision themselves making the big play to help the team win a game, because they never know when their time will come.
"There won't be a billboard telling you when your opportunity is," Landreneau told the team.
The Cowgirls are eager to show that last year was an anomaly. At some softball programs, 33 wins and a trip to the postseason would be satisfying. For Landreneau and the Cowgirls, it was subpar since they won at least 40 games and went to the NCAA Tournament from 2016-18.
"Preseason's been great for this team," Landreneau said. "The amount of want to and desire this team has come into, I think the most impressive thing is that if you come out and watch our intrasquad (scrimmages), it just feels like a really game-day atmosphere.
"Competition level is high, players are competing really hard. When I think about this team, I think about that desire, players that really want to compete."
McNeese was picked to finish third in the SLC preseason poll, behind Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State. The Cowgirls expect to have one of the best returning pitching staffs in the conference, with three returning pitchers who had earned run averages of 2.85 or lower last season.
Senior Alexsandra Flores, sophomore Saleen Flores (no relation), and junior Caroline Settle are McNeese's top returning pitchers, and junior Ashley Koncir hopes to make an impact. True freshman Whitney Tate will look for innings. But, as it is with hitters, it will be tough to crack the pitching rotation because of the quality depth already there.
Settle said there is competition among the pitchers, but it is positive in order to push each other to be better.
"We have a healthy competition between each other," Settle said. "But at the same time, we all know that each arm may pair up better with a different lineup and that each arm may complement another pitcher on the staff as well. So it's really more of a team effort on how we attack each offense."
At the plate, the Cowgirls hope to improve on a 2018 season that saw them bat a .262 with 16 home runs. And for a second consecutive season, McNeese will have to fill a hole in the lineup vacated by a historically great hitter. With Justyce McClain gone, McNeese needs to find a new leadoff hitter.
Senior shortstop Cori McCrary is the leading returning hitter and arguably the best fielder. It has gotten to the point in practices and scrimmages that Landreneau has to tell McCrary to dial it back because she will give her all on every ground ball hit to her.
As one of the senior leaders, McCrary said she knows how to attack the season.
Another factor that could help her is the slump she experienced midseason before she finished the year productive at the plate.
"I learned that when I'm not hitting, I can help the team out in different ways," McCrary said. "I still had to bring defense every day. I still had to keep swinging to get out of the slump sometime. I know I'll come to one this year probably, so now I'm confident that I know how to get out of it."
Among other leading returning hitters are sophomore Sara Geier, Alayis Seneca and Kaylee Lopez. Among the new faces, there is excitement about Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Caylon Brabham. The Amite native has developed a reputation for her prodigious power in batting practice and scrimmages.
McNeese will also have to replace catcher Aubree Turbeville, who was a reliable starter. Sophomore and Sulphur High graduate Gracie Devall will get the chance to prove herself, along with junior college transfer Adriana Ramirez and sophomore Amy Reed.
"(The players) have really taken control of the team," Landreneau said. "I'm just there to design a practice plan and hold them to it. Other than that, this group has done an outstanding job of leading the team."