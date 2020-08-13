The fate of football for McNeese State and Southland Conference this fall is still TBA.
The league's school presidents met late into Wednesday without coming to a consensus on how to forge through a season during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is general agreement among the presidents, apparently, that the Southland will postpone and move its conference-only schedule to the spring.
The hangup, reportedly, is whether or not to allow the Southland's 11 football schools the option to play some nonconference games in the fall.
McNeese, for instance, is scheduled to open the season at Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt Conference, whose schools still plan to play as much of their 12-game schedules as possible in the fall.
ULL added a game Wednesday with a trip to play Iowa State on Sept. 12, but the Cajuns have had two games canceled — at Missouri when the Southeastern Conference opted to play league games only and a home game with Wyoming when the Mountain West shut down football for the fall.
But ULL head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday his team still plans to open the season against McNeese.
Playing one or more nonconference games in the fall and waiting until the spring to play the league schedule would be a split-season formula that several Championship Subdivision conferences are planning.
The Southland is one of only three of the 13 FCS conferences — along with the Southern and the Ohio Valley — that have yet to announce their football plans
The Ohio Valley has canceled all fall sports except football.
Earlier Wednesday the Big South said it was moving its conference schedule to the spring while allowing its teams to play up to four nonconfence games in the fall.
Those exceptions for the fall are apparently to allow the lower-budget FCS teams the opportunity to play so-called "guarantee games" that are a big part of their athletic department budgets.
McNeese would be getting approximately $200,000 for the short trip to Lafayette. The contract also calls for McNeese to get a certain share of the ticket sales, although it's curently unclear if any fans would be allowed in Cajun Field that night.
The biggest obstacle for FCS conferences is the expense and logistics in performing the week-to-week tests for the virus needed to protect the players and opponents.