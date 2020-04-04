After the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel spring sports competitions and championships for the 2019-20 season, there were plenty of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, as well as track and field athletes who wondered if their collegiate careers were over.
But on Monday, the NCAA threw schools and players a lifeline by granting every spring sport athlete another year of eligibility. And on Thursday, the McNeese State baseball team had a "signing day" of sorts, as the team's social media account posted an announcement that nine players who were seniors on the 2020 team will return next season.
The Cowboys were 10-7 and preparing to open their conference schedule when the season was halted.
One last ride.
"I appreciate the NCAA membership giving them a path to continue their college career," McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill posted on social media. "We are forever indebted to McNeese leadership for making that hope a reality. I am glad our guys have something to look forward to."
The 2020 McNeese baseball roster had 11 seniors listed. Of the 11, nine were listed in Thursday's announcement as returning to school for one more season: pitchers Hunter Reeves, Brad Kincaide, Kale Breaux, Daniel Hecker and Jonathan Ellison; catcher Brett Whelton, second baseman Nate Fisbeck, outfielder Clayton Rasbeary and first baseman Jake Dickerson. Two seniors not announced were pitchers Andrew Wood and John Boushelle.
Additionally, sophomore infielder Welles Cooley of Kinder said in March that he would not return.
Despite Cooley's departure, the seniors who chose to return should again make the Cowboys one of the top teams in the Southland Conference. With the season prematurely ending, McNeese remains the reigning SLC Tournament champion. Four of the Cowboys' top eight batters return, including Dickerson, whose .415 batting average led the conference.
McNeese was looking to catch its stride on the mound before the season ended. But bringing back five solid pitchers with experience will help a team that promises to be talented.
"Yes, they are coming back for baseball," Hill said on social media. "But I believe it will be much greater experience for them. They will all have a chance to enhance their academic profile whether it's adding a minor, finishing a double major, or beginning a graduate program. This is truly an opportunity some of them would have never had."
Hill made sure to give fans a message of reassurance while acknowledging that the world is going through tough times.
"The reality is we are still in the middle of crisis as a nation and across the globe," Hill said. "I don't know one person who hasn't been impacted by this; we are all working through uncertainty and constant challenges. No one knows what life will look like going forward, but there is no doubt we'll get through this together."