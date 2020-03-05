Regan Bolton pushes away from a Nicholls State defender during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Kyla Hamilton makes a layup against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Bre'Ashlee Jones drives the paint against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Kyla Hamilton pushes the ball down the court against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Damilola Balogun is fouled by a Nicholls State defender while shooting a jump shot during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Damilola Balogun drives the paint for an easy two points against Nicholls State defender while shooting a jump shot during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Shaela Gardner sinks the 3 pointer over a Nicholls State defender during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Head Coach Kacie Cryer is explaining the play during a time out against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Kyla Hamilton drives the paint for an easy 2 points against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Divine Tanks is fouled by an Nicholls State defender during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Kyla Hamilton tries to keep the ball in play against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Sky Jasper makes the lay up against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Delilah Van Campen is fouled trying to put the rebound back against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Callie Maddox drives the baseline against Nicholls State during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
Callie Maddox is fouled by a Nicholls State defender driving to the basket during the Southland Conference Matchup at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)
An unfortunate theme for this season for the McNeese State women's basketball team has been how the Cowgirls would compete for two or three quarters, only to fall apart in the fourth quarter and lose by a sizable margin.
That was once again the case on Wednesday night as the Cowgirls led at halftime and were down by five after three quarters, but strong Nicholls State defense and plenty of Colonels free throws made the difference in the fourth as Nicholls beat McNeese 72-35 at the Health and Human Performance Complex in its home finale.
Nicholls extended its win streak to seven games and clinched a berth in next week's Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas.
Chrystal Ezechukwu, who scored a career-high 35 points in the first meeting, came off the bench to lead Nicholls with 21 points. Airi Hamilton had 14 points and nine rebounds, followed by Loan-Anh Johnson with 13 points and Kacie Fountain added 12. Nicholls has won five of the last six meetings.
Senior Bre'Ashlee Jones was the lone Cowgirl to score in double figures with 13 points.
The loss means that the best last-place McNeese (5-23, 2-17 SLC), which lost its 10th consecutive game, can do this season — with a win Saturday at Lamar — is six wins overall and three wins in conference play. A third conference win would mean the fewer conference wins since 2009, but a loss would mean the fewest total since 2007.
The 23 losses matches the most since the 1989 season. The school record is 25 in the 2006-07 season.
McNeese jumped to a 9-2 lead. The Cowgirls held Nicholls to 35.3 percent shooting (6 of 17) and 0-for-4 from 3-point range in the first quarter. That, combined with good shooting from McNeese (54.5 from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range) helped give the Cowgirls a 17-13 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Nicholls gradually started to grow into the game, but the Cowgirls usually had an answer for whatever the Colonels threw at them in that quarter. Senior guard Regan Bolton hit a 3 to put McNeese up 30-24, its largest lead of the quarter. But the Cowgirls went scoreless for the final 2:39 of the half and Nicholls scored the last four points before halftime to go into the locker room down 30-28.
"I thought we played a really good game in the first half," McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said.
Play in the second half was choppy with a number of fouls called. McNeese was whistled for 16 fouls in the last 20 minutes and Nicholls shot 18 of 19 free throws in that same span.
Despite that, the Cowgirls kept pace with the Colonels, falling behind by as many as six points but still staying within range. But McNeese shot 5 of 18 in the third quarter in addition to committing six turnovers, which allowed Nicholls to take a 48-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
"Came out and got the stops we needed," Cryer said of the third quarter. "Had some open looks right there, where I felt like we could have really gone up, and we didn't hit some shots. But we talked about us getting unanswered baskets and going and scoring those, and I didn't think we did a good job in the third quarter of doing that early."
In the fourth quarter, Nicholls (13-16, 10-10) scored more points at the free-throw line (12 of 12) than McNeese shooting anything (10 points on 4-of-14 shooting and 1-of-4 free-throw shooting). That, along with timely 3s, put the game out of reach for the Cowgirls.
Missed layups were an issue for McNeese and Cryer said the flow of the second half was patchy, but that her team didn't adjust.
"I felt like in the third and fourth quarter, every time we were trying to stay in rhythm, the flow really got messed up right there," said Cryer, who was called for a technical foul in the second half. "There's nothing you can do about it, you have to stay composed. You can't change the call. We lost our composure a little bit, and we have to do better."
Nicholls outrebounded McNeese 48-27, the most rebounds McNeese has allowed in conference play and the third most that any team has gotten against the Cowgirls this season.
