Kendall Glueck goes up against Madison Fontenot and Lauren Burt during their scrimmage at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Aug.17, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Kendall Kilchrist and Haley Schneider go up for a block during their scrimmage at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Aug.17, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
A new season and new facilities have brought renewed optimism to the McNeese State volleyball team.
After reporting to campus on Aug. 6 and starting practice two days later, the Cowgirls welcomed fans and debuted their new home on Saturday afternoon when they hosted a Blue-Gold intrasquad match.
The teams were selected and coached by assistant coaches Lindsey Petzold and Jessica Reber, while head coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald mostly observed, occasionally jumping in to help with coaching points.
The Blue team won 20-25, 25-22 and 15-12.
Fitzgerald said she pleased and said the match was indicative of how competitive practices have been. But for Fitzgerald, the outcome wasn’t her main concern.
“I think we got what we wanted today, which was to put on the uniforms, which we haven’t done yet this year,” Fitzgerald said. “It was great to see so many high school coaches and middle school coaches bring their teams, and so many camper parents bring their kids from camp. It was just a great, great atmosphere.
“When you think about playing Division I volleyball, you want to be in that kind of atmosphere. That’s what these kids signed up for.”
The crowd, which looked to be a few hundred fans, was one of the largest, if not the largest, crowds Fitzgerald said she’s experienced at McNeese. A big part of that was being in the Health and Human Performance Complex. The Cowgirls practiced in the H&HP Complex during the spring, but this is the first full season they will use their new digs.
Fitzgerald said the multimillion-dollar facility has made a world of difference compared to the cramped confines of old Memorial Gymnasium. In the H&HP, there are more bleachers and seats are on three sides of the court, as opposed to two in Memorial Gym.
All of the other amenities — like the locker room, team lounge, meeting room and training room — are a lot better and the entire team loves it, Fitzgerald said.
“Anybody that’s been in Memorial can tell you, the size is different, the atmosphere is completely different,” said junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Madison Fontenot. “Being able to have the crowd completely surround you versus just one side or the other, it makes the biggest difference. And knowing that we have all these amazing new pieces of equipment that we can use and make sure that we become a better team because of it at the end of the day, it’s amazing.”
On the court, the Cowgirls also see reason for optimism after an up-and-down 2018 season that ended with a 10-22 record. The Cowgirls opened the season with 10 consecutive losses and one win in the first 15 matches. But they rebounded, going on a four-match winning streak and ultimately finishing 8-8 in Southland Conference losing to Sam Houston State in the first round of the SLC Tournament.
The Cowgirls are not short on experience, returning nine players from last year’s squad. That includes senior outside hitter Keegan Nelms, who was named preseason first-team all-SLC. McNeese added experience via transfer, bringing in four players over the offseason, including 6-foot-4 middle blocker Lauren Burt from UNLV and setter Kendall Kilchrist from SLC foe Incarnate Word.
The depth and experience has made for competitive practices and has also posed Fitzgerald with a problem, albeit a good one.
“A lot of competition out there,” Fitzgerald said. “I think, myself and coach Lindsey and coach Jess, we’re at kind of a loss right now for who deserves to be playing, and that’s a good problem to have. It’s not that there’s an area where there’s a lot of weakness, it’s just everywhere’s pretty good.”
In order to find out who will start and receive a lot of playing time, Fitzgerald is making sure to stress the small details. That, she said, could be the difference in winning or losing a set by two or three points.
The Cowgirls will face another team for the first time on Aug. 24 when they visit Louisiana Tech for an exhibition match. The first regular-season match will be on Aug. 30 when they play in the Robert Morris University Invitational. The Cowgirls will play Houston in their home opener on Sept. 3.
