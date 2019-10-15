SATURDAY Houston Baptist at McNeese 4 p.m.

McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert still has belief that his football team can make something out of this season.

Coming off a 40-31 loss to Central Arkansas last Saturday, the Cowboys currently sit at 1-3 in Southland Conference play, second-to-last and only ahead of winless Northwestern State.

But when asked about the state of the team, its motivation, and whether they still have something to play for or not, Gilbert struck a very optimistic tone and referenced a rival to help prove his point.

"The thing about the conference, I mean, the way how we were front-loaded with some of those teams, everybody in the conference has still got to go play each other," Gilbert said during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon. "This conference has traditionally been that way. I know Lamar a year ago made a run like that. That opportunity still sits out there, whatever happens throughout the conference."

When asked, point blank, if he thought his team was still in the race for the Southland Conference championship and a playoff spot, his response was straightforward.

"(One) hundred percent," Gilbert answered. "Hundred percent."

One possible reason Gilbert could feel that way is because the next portion of the schedule could be the softest of the entire season. Two of McNeese's next three games are at home (hosting Houston Baptist and Northwestern State and a road game to Stephen F. Austin sandwiched in between). Those three teams have a combined 5-14 record and 2-7 in SLC play. HBU, this weekend's opponent, has lost two straight in conference play after winning four games in a row to briefly get themselves nationally-ranked.

Having already lost three conference games though, the Cowboys would more than likely need to win out – which would include ending the season with road wins against nationally-ranked Nicholls and rival Lamar – and hope non-conference opponents Southern and Alcorn keep winning and ideally meet each other in the SWAC championship game so McNeese can definitively say they beat a conference champion.

A win over HBU this week would be a great start, and winning the next three games would at the very least put McNeese back into the conversation. But the SLC teams around the Cowboys would have to cannibalize themselves as well.

When looking back at the UCA game, as well as other games that the Cowboys have lost, Gilbert believes that they are probably about 12-15 plays away from having an undefeated conference record. He also believes the team's mistakes are hurting more than what the opposition is doing to them.

"When I talk about those 12-15 plays, you lessen and eliminate that and the chance that we come out successful is probably high," Gilbert said. "We talk about it, going back and focus on ourselves, and go back and correct and fix those mistakes."

Something positive Gilbert took from Saturday's loss was that he didn't think the Cowboys constantly committed the same mistakes. He referred to special teams errors like the high long snap which resulted in a 35-yard loss that UCA capitalized on with a touchdown on the next drive; and later on in the game, J'Cobi Skinner's fumble on a kick return. Both of those errors are correctable and have not happened much if at all this season.

This week, the Cowboys hope to avoid rain as they start preparations for HBU with a scheduled Tuesday afternoon practice.