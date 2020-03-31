The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic may have abruptly and prematurely ended spring sports for many student-athletes across the country, but some of them will have the chance to go back for another season if they choose to.
On Monday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to give student-athletes that play spring sports a blanket waiver for another year of eligibility, which means they have an extra season of competition.
"I'm just so happy for our seniors whose college career was hanging in the balance," said McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill in a statement released by the athletic department. "This was a monumental decision, and I appreciate the membership making it in favor of our student-athletes."
There had been discussions leading up to Monday's vote that only seniors would receive the extra year of eligibility, but no such distinction was made in the NCAA's release.
The Council also adjusted the financial aid rules, which will now allow teams to have more scholarship student-athletes. This is to account for the incoming recruits as well as the student-athletes who would have normally had their eligibility expire after the 2020 season, but are instead choosing to stay for the extra year. Baseball, the only spring sport with a roster limit, will see that limit increased, although the NCAA release did not specify how many spots it will increase to, or how long the increase will stay in place.
The web site D1 Baseball reportred that the the NCAA will basically scrap the roster limits for the 2021 season in baseball, the only sport that has a limit on rosters.
Student-athletes returning for an extra year may return to school with the same amount of financial aid as they received for the 2019-20 year. That will be up to the school and its individual athletic programs, which could be a major factor for some players deciding whether to return for that final year or not.
"The Council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn in an NCAA release. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."
McNeese's athletic department released a statement in reaction to the NCAA's decision, but decided not to have the spring sports coaches immediately speak to the media since a plan hasn't yet been made on how it will financially deal with the unprecedented situation.
McNeese interim athletic director expressed gratitude in the athletic department's statement, while also expressing a bit of uncertainty.
"This is a huge victory for the well-being of our student-athletes," McNeese interim athletic director Tanner Stine said. "A decision like this validates the hard work each student-athlete puts in, both in the off-season and in the classroom, to prepare for the opportunity to compete for championships. We are not quite sure exactly how this model will work when it comes to our respective campus, but I am thankful that the Division I Council is allowing each institution to make decisions that best fit its current situation"
When Division student-athletes start their collegiate careers, they have a "clock" which gives them five years to play four seasons. The Council's vote essentially extends that "clock" for each spring sport athlete by one year.
Some McNeese student-athletes have already decided on what they will do for next season. For instance, track and field athletes like Grace McKenzie and Donovan Banks will return to school (it will be McKenzie's sixth year as she already used her redshirt because of injuries). Others, like former McNeese baseball player Welles Cooley among others, have already decided that they will not return for another season.
But while the spring sports will see their student-athletes get another year of eligibility, the winter sports were not as fortunate. The Council did not include winter sports student-athletes receiving the extra year of eligibility, but it would not have directly affected McNeese because all of its winter sports teams had concluded their seasons already.
"Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed," the statement from the NCAA said.