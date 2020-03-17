For the first time in the history of the McNeese men's basketball program, a player finished the season as the Division I leader in a statistical category.
Since the NCAA prematurely ended the season — shutting down remaining conference and NCAA championships due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) — season stats were finalized on Monday, and Cowboy guard Dru Kuxhausen finished the season leading Division I men's basketball with 125 three-pointers made.
The Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native also finished the season ranked second in Division I in threes made per game (3.91), third in three-point field goal percentage (45.8 percent), and 11th in three-point field goal attempts (273).
Kuxhausen is not the first Cowboy men's basketball player to lead the country in a statistical category, however. In 1967-68 season — when McNeese was a Division II member — Kent Andrews led the country in free throw percentage (94.4 percent).
In Kuxhausen's first season at the Division I level after playing his freshman year at Chadron State before transferring and playing his sophomore season at Western Nebraska Community College, he was one of two players — along with senior Roydell Brown — to play in and start all 32 of McNeese's games in the 2019-20 season.
During the season, Kuxhausen averaged 14.7 points per game, hitting six or more threes in eight games. His performance during the regular season garnered him third-team All-Southland Conference honors.
There were arguments that were made for Kuxhausen to possibly earn SLC Newcomer of the year (which went to Stephen F. Austin's Gavin Kensmil) as well as be higher on the all-conference list than third-team, but Kuxhausen was happy with the honor he received.
"I was definitely feeling blessed to be on (the all-conference team) as an honor," Kuxhausen said in a press conference before the start of the Southland Conference Tournament. "I don't think it really matters where I should have been, they put me on the third-team and I'm just happy that I was on there."
Throughout the season, Kuxhausen's three-point shooting was a sight to behold when he was feeling it. While he played a big role in most of McNeese's wins throughout the season, two of the Cowboys' biggest wins of the season came directly because of threes from Kuxhausen.
In overtime of a home game against Nicholls on Jan. 29 — with the game tied at 74 — Kuxhausen launched a deep three from the top of the key which went in and gave the Cowboys a 77-74 lead. They'd go on to win the game 80-74
On March 7, on the road against rival Lamar, Kuxhausen hit what was arguably McNeese's biggest shot of the season. After A.J. Lawson was stripped driving into the lane, he regained possession of the ball and found Kuxhausen open on the right wing. Kuxhausen launched a three-pointer, buried it, and was fouled. He converted the free throw for the four-point play to give the Cowboys a 70-66 win over Lamar, which also clinched the Cowboys a spot in the SLC Tournament.
A historic season also saw Kuxhausen set the SLC single season record for threes made in a season, as well as the single season school record for three-point percentage.