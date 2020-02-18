When the McNeese baseball team hosts Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark, it will be an interesting battle of contrasts to say the least.
Strong offense versus good pitching. The irresistible force versus the immovable object. After scoring 58 runs over their first four games, the Cowboys are second in all of Division I baseball with a .428 batting average and 62 hits. On the other side, Louisiana Tech is tied for the nation's lead in earned run average (0.33), having only allowed one run in 27 innings of work as they went 3-0 last weekend.
It's a battle of two teams that split last season's series, with both teams winning at their home stadium. McNeese and Louisiana Tech will also meet twice this season, but when the Cowboys go on the road, they will play the Bulldogs at the Ruston High School baseball field as the school rebuilds Pat Patterson Park on campus after a tornado destroyed it last April. Louisiana Tech will play its home games in three locations this season: Ruston High School, UL-Monroe's Warhawk Field, and Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
McNeese head coach Justin Hill believes that playing a normally tough Louisiana Tech will be even tougher this season because the Bulldogs will be hardened by the adversity of playing all of their "home" games away from their true home.
"They're always a good club," Hill said of Louisiana Tech. "It's always challenging. It seems like almost every year we're splitting with those guys. You just know that from the continuity of their coaching staff, with (Bulldog head coach Lane) Burroughs there, that they're going to be a quality opponent, they're going to be well-coached. They're going to come ready to play."
"That's a team that has had some challenges all year long," Hill continued. "I mean, they don't have a home stadium right now because of the tornado that happened last year. They're having to practice and play home games at a high school field. They're doing all kinds of stuff. They've got some battles and stuff going on, so they're going to be a tough team. They're going to be a great opponent for us."
Hill announced that senior right-handed pitcher Daniel Hecker will start tonight night for the Cowboys. The Seabrook, Texas, native started on Sunday and pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two Mississippi Valley State batters and not walking any before being taken out.
True freshman Greg Martinez will make his first career collegiate start for Louisiana Tech against McNeese.