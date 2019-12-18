Both the McNeese men's and women's basketball teams start Southland Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 21.
But before that, both teams will finish out non-conference play against NAIA programs on Wednesday at home as the Cowgirls will host LSU-Shreveport and the Cowboys will play Paul Quinn College. The teams are taking part in a doubleheader, with the women's game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the men following with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Cowboys vs. Paul Quinn College
After the Cowboys won their first non-conference Division I game of the 2019-20 season by defeating Kansas City 82-73, McNeese will be looking for one last win to keep the positive momentum going into conference play.
McNeese is looking for its first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2015-16 season, when the Cowboys ended the regular season with wins over Nicholls, Lamar, and Central Arkansas in SLC play.
There are plenty of positive vibes surrounding the Cowboys after last week's win over Kansas City, a lot of it due to the strong performance from forward Sha'markus Kennedy. The senior's triple-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks) garnered him multiple honors, as he was named Southland Conference Player of the Week, College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week, and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week.
The Cowboys will be a heavy favorite against Paul Quinn College, a team that has only won two of its first 13 games. The Tigers played game on Tuesday night against Southwestern Assemblies of God University before traveling to Lake Charles to take on the Cowboys.
Paul Quinn College has already played and lost to three Division I schools (Sam Houston State, Nicholls, and Alcorn).
After the Tigers play McNeese, they will travel to play Stephen F. Austin.
Cowgirls vs. LSU-Shreveport
Just like the men's team, the McNeese women want to gain a bit of momentum going into SLC play. Unlike the men's team, the Cowgirls are coming off a loss in their last game, a 79-54 setback at Louisiana Tech on Dec. 5.
The 13 days in between playing Louisiana Tech and hosting LSU-Shreveport represents the longest break the team will have during the regular season. The next longest will be after Saturday's game at Stephen F. Austin; the next time the Cowgirls play after that will be on Jan. 2 at Sam Houston State.
LSUS will be the best of the non-conference teams that the Cowgirls have faced this season. The Lady Pilots currently have an 8-2 record and so far this season, they've already played two other Southland Conference teams in exhibitions, losing to Houston Baptist on Nov. 5 and Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 15.
LSUS played Southwestern Assemblies of God on Tuesday night in Shreveport.