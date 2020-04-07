Although sporting events have stopped for the time being due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, that doesn't mean the sports news has stopped. Recruiting has picked up with no games being played, and McNeese has taken advantage of the downtime.
In the days since McNeese picked up a commitment from junior college forward Carlos Rosario on March 27, head coach Heath Schroyer and his coaching staff have kept an aggressive approach to recruiting, landing commitments from three other players — two Division I transfers and one high school prospect.
The most recent commitment came from high schooler Jordan Henderson, a 6-foot-6 forward from the Village School in Houston, Texas. Henderson was a TAPPS 6A all-state second team selection for the 2019-20 season in which he averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks per game. If none of the players from last season leave the team, Henderson will be one of five McNeese players on the 2020-21 roster to come straight from high school as opposed to transferring in.
The other two transfers will arrive in Lake Charles from previous Division I stops; forward KeyShawn Feazell (Mississippi State) and guard Harwin Francois (Southern Illinois). Francois spent one season at SIU (2019-20), where he played in 31 games and started six of them, averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He also shot 37.8 percent (34-of-90) from three-point range. Prior to his time at SIU, Francois spent one season at Daytona State College in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Feazell played in 24 games coming off the bench for the Bulldogs in the 2019-20 season and averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. His relationship with current McNeese assistant coach Jalen Courtney — who was on the Mississippi State staff for the three seasons prior to arriving at McNeese in 2019 — played a big role in choosing the Cowboys.
It is unknown if either Feazell or Francois will immediately be eligible or if they will have to sit out for the 2020-21 season. But the NCAA is considering a change to the transfer rule that will allow student-athletes one free transfer without having to sit out for a year. That will be voted on sometime this summer and will have an effect on Feazell, Francois, and other Division I transfers nationwide.
Football picks up special teams commitment
In the quest to take some of the load off of Bailey Raborn, who served as the McNeese football team's punter, placekicker, and kickoff specialist during the 2019 season, first-year head coach Frank Wilson reeled in a commitment from Butler Community College (Eldorado, Ks.) kicker and punter Jacob Abel.
Abel's success came as a kicker, where he is more likely to compete for the starting job. In the 2019 season, he converted 13-of-16 field goals with a long of 45 yards; he also converted 35-of-38 extra points. As a punter, Abel averaged 32.1 yards on 17 punts, with a long punt of 45 yards and 12 pinned inside the 20-yard line.
Abel is the second Butler CC player that McNeese has reeled in for the 2020 class, along with offensive lineman Tylar Patrick, who signed with the Cowboys in December.