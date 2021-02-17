The McNeese State women’s basketball game set for Thursday night at Incarnate Word has been cancelled due to inclement weather and road conditions.
The game, which had already been pushed back one day due to the ice storm, has no official make-up date. In fact with dates running out and COVID-19 protocol a new date is in question.
“We have a lot of games to make up so I’m not sure if we will play them or where the game would fit into our schedule,” said Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer. “The most important thing is the safety and well being of our players and staff. This is the right decision.”
After being shut down by for COVID protocol, along with other teams in the league, the Cowgirls are already set to play three games a week for the remainder of the season.
“We have been through two hurricanes and an ice storm, I think we can handle three basketball games in a week,” said Cryer.
McNeese is currently in second place in the Southland Conference with a 5-2 record, 5-9 overall, but lost at home to UIW the first time the two teams met.
“We are staying positive and working hard to get better and better,” said Cryer. “The girls are very good at adapting to all the changes this season. It’s been a different year for all of us and the girls have kept their spirits up and down what we have asked them to do.
“But we are disappointed in not being able to play this game.”
McNeese hopes to get back on a roll when they host New Orleans Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Burton Coliseum. McNeese won the first encounter with UNO, 67-61, in New Orleans.
“We will be ready to play Saturday,” said Cryer.