Eight McNeese State athletes and one relay team were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-collegiate track and field team.

Named to the team was: Miguel Barrera-Lopez, Lentz Similien, Darko Rodakovic, Gladys Jerotich, Alex Eykelbosch, Alissa Lander, Grace McKenzie and Alanna Arvie.

Barrera-Lopez, a junior, turned in the state’s third-fastest time in the 5,000 (14:39.07) and 10,000 meters (31:57.54). Similien, a senior, posted the third-best high jump (6-8) while fellow senior Rodakovic recorded the third-best discus effort (159). The 400-meter relay team registered the second-fastest time (40.32).

On the women’s side, senior Gladys Jerotich was second in the 5,000 (17:16.86) followed by senior Alex Eykelbosch (17:18.15). Lander, a sophomore, had the third-best time in the 10,000 (38:23.86). Arvie, a junior, had the best hammer throw (194), while McKenzie, a junior, had the most points (5,609) in the heptathlon and the third-best long jump (19-11.5).

More from this section

Freshman All-American honors for Dion

Freshman All-American honors for Dion

McNeese freshman relief pitcher, Will Dion, added to his 2019 accolades after he was named to the Baseball America first team Freshman All-American team over the weekend.

Hemphill recovering from cardiac episode

Hemphill recovering from cardiac episode

On Saturday night, McNeese athletic director Bruce Hemphill suffered a cardiac episode and had to be admitted into a local hospital according to a release from the McNeese athletic department.

Asking for a little respect

Asking for a little respect

In the rafters of the newly opened Health and Human Performance Complex — which houses the McNeese State men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams — there is an acknowledgement that has not quite extended to full-out honor and remembrance.