Eight McNeese State athletes and one relay team were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-collegiate track and field team.
Named to the team was: Miguel Barrera-Lopez, Lentz Similien, Darko Rodakovic, Gladys Jerotich, Alex Eykelbosch, Alissa Lander, Grace McKenzie and Alanna Arvie.
Barrera-Lopez, a junior, turned in the state’s third-fastest time in the 5,000 (14:39.07) and 10,000 meters (31:57.54). Similien, a senior, posted the third-best high jump (6-8) while fellow senior Rodakovic recorded the third-best discus effort (159). The 400-meter relay team registered the second-fastest time (40.32).
On the women’s side, senior Gladys Jerotich was second in the 5,000 (17:16.86) followed by senior Alex Eykelbosch (17:18.15). Lander, a sophomore, had the third-best time in the 10,000 (38:23.86). Arvie, a junior, had the best hammer throw (194), while McKenzie, a junior, had the most points (5,609) in the heptathlon and the third-best long jump (19-11.5).