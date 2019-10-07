Maddie Neidig's golden goal with 6:18 left in double overtime gave the McNeese soccer team a 2-1 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday afternoon at Cowgirl Field.
The win was McNeese's sixth in a row, the first time they've won that many consecutive games since the 2008 season. In 2008, the Cowgirls also started Southland Conference play unbeaten in their first four matches (drawing one and winning the next three) but Sunday's win over SFA is the first time that McNeese has won its first four SLC matches.
"Honestly, we hadn't even looked at the streak, I didn't even know we were on one," McNeese head coach Drew Fitzgerald said after the match. "I knew we were 4-0 in conference after today. Great to hear, but we haven't even looked at the streak. We're just playing the game."
The teams battled to a scoreless first half, even though McNeese outshot SFA 6-3 overall and 5-0 for shots on target in the first 45 minutes. Ladyjacks goalkeeper Madeline Talbot made some tough saves to keep the Cowgirls off the board.
In the second half, SFA broke the ice and got on the scoreboard first after Mattie Musser headed home a Sophia Fondren corner kick to give the Ladyjacks a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.
But the Ladyjack lead didn't last for long as, just over six minutes later, Isabel Kembel controlled a ball in the SFA box and fired it past backup SFA goalkeeper Allyson Halliday, bouncing off the crossbar before going in.
"We've gotten pretty mentally tough over the season," Cowgirl forward Maddie Neidig. "We struggled a little in preseason, but in conference, we've done really well at bouncing back. We have a slogan, "No matter what,' and no matter what, we're tired, down a goal, we'll find a way to win. And that's what we've done all season."
McNeese had a few more chances to get the match-winner in regulation, but couldn't put another goal past Halliday before the final whistle. So the team's went to overtime, and McNeese had more chances in the first overtime, but again couldn't convert.
In the second overtime, with just over six minutes remaining, Neidig took a pass from midfielder Keely Morrow and slotted it past Halliday to win the match for the Cowgirls.
"I saw we had a free kick and I knew they sometimes struggled with balls in the back of the box," Neidig said about the sequence leading up to the match-winning goal. "And so I knew I had to run. Once Keely played it, I ran, dropped back in because (the ball) came back out. And I knew they weren't tracking any runners and so me and Lex both ran back in once Keely played it in. Just hit it first time and hit it hard enough to where it went in."
Fitzgerald picked up the rare postgame red card — which was also the first red card of his head coaching career — after confronting the match officials over a disagreement on an overtime substitution rule. He will be suspended for McNeese's next match on Friday, Oct. 11 at Nicholls; assistant coach Nick Whiting will replace him for that game in the interim.
A win against Nicholls will give McNeese its longest winning streak in program history.