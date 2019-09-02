The McNeese soccer team scored three first half goals and that was all they needed as the Cowgirls cruised to a 3-0 victory over Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon at the McNeese Soccer Field.
But while the Cowgirls dominated possession and were never threatened by the Lady Panthers as far as losing the match, McNeese head coach Drew Fitzgerald was far from pleased with the 90-minute performance from his team on Sunday.
“I don’t think we were thrilled with any part of that game,” Fitzgerald said postgame. “Other than the score, getting up 3-0 was good. But I think our starters didn’t perform up to their level. I was happy with our bench performance in the first half. And the second half was, you’re up 3-0, and instead of putting your foot on the gas, we just cruised. And that’s a little disappointing to see.”
McNeese (2-1-0) opened up the scoring within the match’s first 15 minutes when junior midfielder Anna Watson won the ball from a PVAMU defender who took a bad touch. Right after that, Watson neatly tucked the ball past Lady Panther goalkeeper Quinn Josiah in the bottom left corner of the net to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead.
The goal was Watson’s team-leading third of the season.
“Last year, I had a lot of trouble shooting low back post,” Watson said. “So anytime I get in those situations, in my brain, I’m just like low back post. And so it ended up following through and I was really happy about it.”
Watson was also apart of the second goal as she crossed a ball in from the right side of the penalty box and sophomore forward Delana Friesen scored hit a right-footed volley past Josiah to give McNeese a 2-0 lead.
The final goal came about 10 minutes later when freshman and St. Louis Catholic-graduate Olivia Broussard scored on a rebound from a Rachel Young shot that was blocked by a PVAMU defender. Young was credited with the assist, her first of the season.
Defensively, McNeese didn’t let PVAMU (0-3-0) do much to get close and take tough shots on goal. Two of the Lady Panthers’ better shots were long distance effort that just barely went over or wide of the goal. Late in the game, PVAMU had a free kick from right outside of McNeese’s penalty box and the Lady Panthers came close to scoring there, but the ball went just wide of the net.
Despite Fitzgerald and the coaching staff not being totally pleased with the team’s performance today, he was happy that he played every player that was healthy and dressed out; the only players that did not play were senior midfielder Rachel Palet, junior goalkeeper Emma Roccaforte, and sophomore defender Hayley Halliday. Only one player, junior midfielder Keely Morrow, played the entire 90 minutes on Sunday.
After a weekend that saw the Cowgirls lose to LSU before rebounding against PVAMU, the team will have some time before they travel next weekend. The first game will be on Friday, Sept. 6 when McNeese plays in-state foe Louisiana Tech. Then, the Cowgirls will head further north and play Arkansas. Last season, McNeese upset the visiting Razorbacks 3-2 in double overtime.
But Fitzgerald, like most coaches, isn’t worried about that game quite yet.
“Hopefully you don’t have to do too much to be mentally prepped for Arkansas on Sunday,” Fitzgerald said. “But our job really is to get ready for Friday. Every week, we don’t talk about Sunday’s game until we’re done with Friday’s game. The team will prep for Louisiana Tech on Friday and then we’ll go from there.”