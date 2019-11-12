After starting the regular season out with back-to-back losses, the McNeese men's basketball team got in the win column on Monday night, easily defeating NAIA Southern University New Orleans 104-33 at the H&HP Complex.
The Cowboys dominated from the very start, scoring the first 10 points of the game. Not long after the Knights did get on the scoreboard, McNeese went on separate 16 and 10-point scoring runs.
At one point, the Cowboys had made three-consecutive three-pointers and four in a span of five possessions. It was a good night beyond the arc for McNeese, which shot 8-of-13 from three in the first half. Guard Dru Kuxhausen was the leading sniper, pacing the Cowboys with 17 first half points on 5-of-7 three-point shooting. By the end of the game, McNeese had set a new program record for three-pointers in a single game with 19. Kuxhausen and Sam Baker combined to go 14-of-19 for three with both players making seven each.
By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, McNeese led 50-9. Besides Kuxhausen, senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy was the other Cowboy with double-digit scoring in the game's first 20 minutes, almost pulling down a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
In the second half, McNeese was still in control, but it was obvious that they had shifted into a bit of cruise control. SUNO managed to put together a 9-0 run before a Baker three-pointer broke the Cowboys' short-lived drought.
After SUNO went on a 6-0 run, McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer called a timeout to scold his team about the run.
SUNO's offense played a bit better in the second half, scoring 24 points compared to only nine in the first half and shooting 34.4 percent compared to 15.4 percent in the first half.
Defensively, McNeese suffocated SUNO all night, holding the Knights to 25.9 percent shooting from the field and forcing them to commit 26 turnovers.
In the game, four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Kuxhausen's 23 and Baker's 21 points. Kennedy finished the game with 14 points and nine rebounds, while A.J. Lawson had 12 points and six rebounds.
For SUNO, Chris Mark was the lone player to score in double-digits with 11 points.
There won't be much time for McNeese to enjoy the victory, however, as the Cowboys will head on the road to take on Wisconsin on Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center. That will be the third game of five in a stretch of 10 days.
