It has certainly been a talkative last few days for McNeese football head coach Sterlin Gilbert.
The first-year head man for the Cowboys had his first Southland Conference Football Media Day on Thursday where he spoke to all types of media, from national to local. Then on Friday, Gilbert took part in McNeese football’s annual Golf Kickoff Classic, and he spoke to the alumni, boosters, and other supporters there.
On Saturday morning, Gilbert wrapped up his three-day speaking tour by delivering a speech for the 100 Man Breakfast at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Charles. The 100 man Breakfast meets and has a different guest speaker the third Saturday morning of every month.
In front of a crowd of around 130 people, Gilbert delivered a speech which lasted around 18 minutes and then took questions from the crowd afterward.
“I’ve really enjoyed being here in Lake Charles,” Gilbert said to the crowd. “And having the opportunity to come and speak at different events and things and being able to meet people. It’s a great community.”
Gilbert touched on a number of topics during his speech on Saturday, occasionally talking about football but mostly talking about life and his experiences as a coach at the various stops throughout his career. He told a story from his time as the offensive coordinator at Bowling Green, when he went to recruit a player – former Bowling Green quarterback Cody Callaway – and he said he being a, “West Texas boy from San Angelo, Texas,” felt comfortable when he went into Callaway’s home for a recruiting visit and saw deer mounted on the walls from Callaway’s family’s hunting experiences.
During the speech, Gilbert referenced back to media day on Thursday and admitted that he would change an answer to one of the questions asked to him, which was about what he’s learned along the way in his coaching career.
“Even driving back from Houston back over here, that question kept resonating to me,” Gilbert said. “I wish I would have answered that question differently. The thing that I’ve learned the most as a coach about all those places I’ve been are that kids are kids. They need structure, they need routine, they want love, they need care, they need guidance.”
He also reiterated to the people in the room about the need for men to be great role models, especially to the kids growing up that could be watching them.
After the speech, Gilbert took a few questions that ranged from former McNeese wide receiver and current student assistant Parker Orgeron, to what it takes to be a college football player and if it’s easy to be a coach, among other questions. McNeese will report for training camp on Aug. 1 and the Cowboys’ first game will be Aug. 31 when they host Southern.