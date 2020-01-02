It may be a new year and a new decade, but for the McNeese State men's basketball team, the importance of Southland Conference games remain the same.
After lost their first SLC game on Dec. 21 to Stephen F. Austin, the Cowboys will look to win their first conference game when they host Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. today at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
A record 3,565 people attended McNeese's 81-73 loss to SFA, which saw the Cowboys come back from as many as 17 points to trail by two with just over a minute remaining. But, just like in games against Texas and New Mexico, the Cowboys didn't do enough to get the win.
McNeese (5-7, 0-1 SLC) hopes that can change, but it will be tough against a solid Sam Houston State (9-4, 2-0) team that has won five consecutive games. The Bearkats will be playing in their first conference road game.
The Bearkats ventured out of conference on Sunday and beat Rice 75-61 in Houston. Sam Houston State has won each of its last four games by at least eight points.
One of the best matchups could come in the paint as McNeese senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy (6-8, 220) will more than likely get a lot of work against SHSU forward Kai Mitchell (6-7 245). The senior leads Sam Houston State in scoring (15.2 points per game), rebounding (7.5 rebounds per game) and blocks (1.3 per game).
SHSU's offense is one of the more prolific in the country, ranking 19th in scoring (81.6 points per game) and 15th in assists per game (17.4). They are tied for 13th nationally in turnover margin (plus-5.2) and 19th in steals per game (9.6).
When McNeese has the ball, Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer will have to figure out how to get the ball to 3-point specialist Dru Kuxhausen more. In his last four games against Division I competition, the 51.4 percent 3-point shooter is averaging six 3-point shots per game when he normally averages just under nine per game.
Sam Houston State has won four consecutive games against McNeese. The Cowboys' last win over the Bearkats was on Jan. 16, 2016.