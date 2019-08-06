As the McNeese football team walked off the A.I. Ratcliff Practice Fields on Monday morning having completed its fourth practice of fall training camp, some rain clouds covered up the sun that had beaten down on the Cowboys during the practice session.
Some players and coaches that still remained on the field jokingly wondered why the sun waited until the conclusion of practice to go into hiding. Others were already walking into the field house or already inside.
But the heat is just what the Cowboys need to get ready for the 2019 season. It's why players and coaches are stressing conditioning and competition during practices. First-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert wants his team to be tougher and better conditioned than every team in the Southland Conference. The competition is something that needs to happen on a daily basis in order to determine who will start and receive a lot of playing time during the season.
Junior tight end Jacob Logan can especially attest to the competition. He and the other tight ends are competing for playing time after the loss of Lawayne Ross, who recently quit the team.
"Feel great, everyday we come and compete," Logan said after practice on Monday. "Everyday we bring the best out of each other. During film room, we're always (giving) constructive criticism every day towards everybody in the film room. If I mess up, I know I have one dude next to me telling me what I did wrong. If he messes up, I know I'm telling him what he did wrong. We all stay positive, we love each other. We're all brothers."
Last season, when Gilbert was the offensive coordinator at South Florida, the offense utilized the tight end; during the 2018 season, Bulls tight end Mitchell Wilcox caught 43 passes for 540 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a Mackey Award candidate and named first-team All-American Athletic Conference by the coaches and Phil Steele. So if one or multiple McNeese tight ends can show that they should be on the field, there's a good chance they can put up solid numbers this season.
When asked about the tight ends, Gilbert also said he feels good about the group, despite their lack of production coming into this season. The group of tight ends - which includes Logan, fellow junior Dontay Hargrove, senior Trey Conerly, and freshman K.J. Brown – have a combined 15 career receptions.
"Those guys have developed and have continued to get better," Gilbert said. "Excited about getting Trey back out here. He missed some of spring ball so I'm glad to have him back."
Gilbert also mentioned that the amount of reps that players get during practice also helps benefit not just the tight ends, but all positions. So when players are competing for starting spots, they don't have to worry that they'll only get a few reps here and there in practice, they'll be getting a lot of work.
McNeese will be off on Tuesday before getting back to practice on Wednesday morning, which will be the first time in training camp that the team will be in full pads. And while the players are excited about getting to hit and truly tackle for the first time this fall, there doesn't seem to be any thought of a major jump in intensity for the team, mostly because they feel they've been practicing and competing at such a high level that not much will change with the addition of leg pads.
"Our mentality of competition, our mentality of making sure we're alignment assignment-sound, executing at a high level from a scheme standpoint, those are (what we want to accomplish) when we come back out here on (Wednesday)," Gilbert said.
McNeese's first regular season game will be on Saturday, Aug. 31 when the Cowboys host Southern.
McNeese football notes
• Sophomore center Cutter Leftwich was in uppers (helmets and shoulder pads) with the rest of his teammates, but he had a gold jersey on. Leftwich dealt with a shoulder injury in the spring and the team is taking it light with him, but as of now, he is expected to play against Southern. Defensive back Jovon Burriss and running back Elijah Mack are the other two players that have worn gold jerseys during practice to start training camp.
• Defensive end Christian Robinson is no longer on the team. No reason was given why, but his name is no longer on the 2019 McNeese football roster.