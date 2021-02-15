The season of hard luck rolls on at McNeese State.
Monday the men’s basketball program was shut down for at least a week due to COVID-19 protocol.
That comes a week after the women’s team came off their own shut down.
The Cowboys were forced to postpone their next two games, both set for home, after a positive test and contact tracing left them without enough players to compete.
Under Southland Conference rules teams must have at least eight healthy bodies entering a game. With injuries and COVID protocol McNeese is left at just six for the next seven days.
“It is frustrating,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “I just can’t get the entire team healthy and on the floor at the same time.”
The two home games pushed back are Wednesday against Incarnate Word and New Orleans Saturday. Schroyer hopes to play one of those games next Monday but is unclear when the UNO game will be made up or where. Neither has been officially rescheduled.
With the state basketball tournament taking up future dates at Burton Coliseum the Cowboys may have to play at a neutral site or at New Orleans.
“We are running out of time and options,” Schroyer said. “This has been the craziest year for sure. You just have to put on a smile and try to take it in stride.
“It has not been easy though. If it is not one thing it is another.”
McNeese was looking forward to playing five of the season’s last six games at home in hopes of making a late run to the Southland postseason tournament.
The Cowboys have been through a lot this season, with two hurricanes, now an ice storm and the shutdown. They had eight games against Division I opponents cancelled by COVID protocol in November and December.
“We have had it all but our guys have kept working hard and that is all you can ask,” Schroyer said.
McNeese has had its full team just once since conference play began, winning at Central Arkansas back on Feb. 6, 80-70. They lost A.J. Lawson, their senior point guard to an ankle injury on the next to last play of practice Friday before falling at Northwestern State by three last Saturday.
“It has just been that kind of year,” said Schroyer, whose team is a disappointing 2-8 in league play and 8-11 overall.
“I think we are a pretty good team but we can’t show it,” said Schroyer. “I would just like to have the whole team healthy for a period of time and see what we can do. But time is running out.
“This is just unbelievable.”
In a related story, the McNeese women’s basketball game at Incarnate Word set for Wednesday night has been moved to Thursday for weather reasons. The Cowgirls are in second place in the Southland at 5-2. Their home game versus New Orleans Saturday will still start at 1 p.m.