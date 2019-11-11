In the first two games of the McNeese men's basketball team's regular season, the Cowboys have fallen behind and made some nice comebacks, only to fall short.
But when McNeese hosts NAIA Southern University-New Orleans tonight at the H&HP Complex, they hope no such comeback will be needed.
McNeese has had good and bad moments in the first two games of the season, dominating most of the first half in its most recent game against UL-Lafayette. But a bad stretch at the end of the first half combined with the beginning of the second half allowed the Ragin' Cajuns to pull away. Despite that, the Cowboys mounted a furious rally late in the game, closing the Cajun lead to within one twice. One of those times, McNeese guard A.J. Lawson had two free throws that, had he made both, would have tied the game.
Despite two tough losses to start the season, there's no time to stew on them. That's because Monday's game against SUNO begins a stretch of four games in eight days for the Cowboys.
"We've got a quick turnaround," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said after the UL-Lafayette game. "Our November schedule is brutal. Four of our first five are on the road and we're traveling all over the place. That's just part of the deal here. November is hard, we knew that. But we've got to get back and healthy."
Tonight's opponent should see McNeese favored to win, but the Cowboys can't overlook SUNO just because they're a sub-Division I school. Last season, McNeese lost its home opener — which was also the first game inside the H&HP Complex — to Loyola-New Orleans. In addition to that, SUNO is currently undefeated with a 4-0 record. According to the SUNO athletics web site, McNeese is the first of three Division I opponents the Knights will face this season, along with Jackson State and Lamar.
Through the season's first two games, McNeese has four players averaging double figures scoring. Lawson leads the bunch with 17.5 points per game. Senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy is averaging a double-double with 12.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. But a big team-wide problem has been fouls. The same top four in scoring is also averaging at least four fouls per game, with guard Dru Kuxhausen having fouled out of both games this season.
Monday's matchup will be the fifth time that the two schools have met, with the Cowboys holding a 4-0 series lead. The teams last played on Nov. 25, 2017, with McNeese easily winning the game 103-79.