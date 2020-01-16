Good and bad things come in threes for McNeese men's basketball.
After struggling to start Southland Conference play, losing their first three in a row, the Cowboys have now won three in a row after defeating visiting Incarnate Word 72-56 on Wednesday night at the H&HP Complex.
The win gives McNeese its first three-game winning streak in SLC play since the end of the 2015-16 regular season.
McNeese started the game out about as well as they could have hoped for, jumping out to a 12-2 lead, with Dru Kuxhausen scoring nine of the Cowboys' first 12 points. UIW cut McNeese's lead to 12-7, but the Cowboys responded with a 16-9 run to take their biggest lead of the half at 28-12.
But something that frequently occurred last season struck the Cowboys to end the first half. In the final eight minutes of the period, UIW outscored McNeese 16-5 and the Cowboys took a slim 33-31 lead into the locker room for halftime.
"It's like I told our guys at halftime, every league game is a grind," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said after the game. "Every league opponent does a good job. (UIW) went diamond-and-one, triangle-and-two, zone to man, I mean they threw the kitchen sink at us and it kind of got us out of rhythm after we started out the first four minutes, and we just played on our heels."
After starting the first half 9-of-19 from the field and 5-of-10 from three-point range, McNeese shot 2-of-12 from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the arc to finish the period. But defensively, the Cowboys held UIW to 42.9 percent shooting in the first half.
The Cowboys started the second half like they did the first, in a blaze. McNeese opened up the period on a 10-2 run, but UIW responded and cut the lead back down to two at 48-46. But the offensive emergence of Myles Hutchinson in the second half helped keep McNeese in the lead. The junior had seven points in the first six minutes of the second half.
After UIW cut McNeese's lead down to two with 11:24 remaining in the game, the Cowboys took over, outscoring the Cardinals 24-10 to end the game and seal the win.
"I thought we had to go small because of their junk defense," Schroyer said. "We went small and played A.J. at the four with Sam and Dru as two shooters and I thought we finished the game that way and that was big for us."
Additionally, UIW couldn't do much offensively when they drove into the paint because Sha'markus Kennedy patrolled the area with authority. The senior blocked four shots in the second half and finished the game with five, along with 12 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. A.J. Lawson had a game-high 19 points and continued his hot form over McNeese's last few games. Kuxhausen was the other Cowboy to score in double-figures, scoring 15 points on 4-of-9 three-point shooting.
Defensively, McNeese held UIW to 42.9 percent from the field for the game. Perhaps even more impressively, the Cowboys held Keaston Willis, UIW's leading scorer coming into the game scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting and 0-of-6 from three-point range.
Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to the Big Easy to take on New Orleans in the second game of a doubleheader with the women's game. The game is schedule to tip off at 6 p.m. at Lakefront Arena.