McNeese looks to Lawson for point guard spot

One of the many things that struck McNeese head men's basketball Heath Schroyer from his first year coaching in the Southland Conference was the physicality of the guard play.
So to combat that, Schroyer made his first major personnel decision of the 2019-20 season, officially naming junior A.J. Lawson the starting point guard.
Lawson transferred to McNeese from North Texas prior to the 2018-19 season and sat out the year due to transfer rules. The 6-foot-5 native of Bryan, Texas averaged nine points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 season, the last time he played competitively. His size and length should be a good addition to a Cowboy backcourt that struggled to score last season.
"I take it as like an honor," Lawson said during Monday's conference. "When you play the point guard spot, you're basically the coach. I'm coach Schroyer's right-hand man. Everything that he needs done, I have to do. I've got to think just like he would think. I take the role like, I wouldn't say tough, but it definitely is something you have to study and just continue to make everyone else around you better."
During the press conference, Schroyer said that he believes point guard is Lawson's natural position, which elicited a smirk from Lawson. Throughout the offseason, Schroyer has done things to prepare Lawson to be the starting point guard, such as starting him there on the team's trip to the Bahamas in August. He responded by averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and four assists in three games against Bahamian competition. The level of play will obviously increase when playing American college basketball teams once the season starts, but Schroyer feels confident enough in Lawson to make this decision right now.
"We're going to put him all over the floor though," Schroyer said, adding he plans on utilizing some two-point guard lineups at times. "He's a guy that can play all over the floor. But him playing out of the pick-and-roll with his size obviously gives us a lot of different options."
After going through an entire season in which he wasn't able to play, Lawson is chomping at the bit to get to the real games. McNeese had an intra-squad scrimmage last weekend that Schroyer said was good to help he and his team learn things about themselves. On Oct. 27, the Cowboys will play Alcorn in a scrimmage that will be closed to the public and media. The next time McNeese plays after that will be the regular season opener on the road against Western Michigan on Nov. 6.