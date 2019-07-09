CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.— McNeese women’s golfer Riley Isaac has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, the organization announced today.

The senior to be is from Montgomery, Texas and is one of 1,097 student-athletes named to the team. Isaac is also one of 14 student-athletes from the Southland Conference and one of 12 from Louisiana schools to be named to the team.

Isaac, a Health and Human Performance major, posted a 3.5 GPA and led the team with a 75.67 stroke average last Spring while earning second team All-Southland Conference honors.

