The right fit.
That was a phrase constantly used by McNeese football head coach Sterlin Gilbert on Wednesday as he spoke about the seven players that signed with the Cowboys on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Football recruits have three days — starting on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and concluding Friday, Dec. 20 — to sign their national letter of intent to a school. If they don't do it in that timeframe, they have to wait until National Signing Day on the first Wednesday in February (upcoming on Feb. 5, 2020).
The timing of Early Signing Day was not ideal for Gilbert and the Cowboys, as just one day prior, the athletic program announced that McNeese football will be ineligible for the 2020 postseason due to a low APR scores over a four-year period.
Before Gilbert's Wednesday news conference, it was announced he would not take any questions on the APR sanctions and postseason ineligibility. He just wanted to focus on moving forward and the positive of the signing class.
"(Excited) about signing day," Gilbert during his news conference on Wednesday afternoon. "Being able to get our guys committed and signed, sealed, and delivered here in December, headed into January. Excited about that."
Of the seven players McNeese signed, four are seniors in high school and the other three are junior college transfers (offensive linemen Tylar Patrick and Caron Coleman as well as defensive end Mason Kinsey). All three of the junior college transfers are in the trenches, which is key because McNeese is losing three out of its five starters along the offensive line and three out of four starters along the defensive line going into the 2020 season.
Something that stood out when looking at McNeese's early signing class was the fact that only one player from Louisiana — St. Thomas More tight end Luke Howard — inked with the Cowboys. Additionally, no players from the 2020 class in the greater Lake Charles area have signed or had documented offers from McNeese. Gilbert said his recruiting philosophy is to start in Louisiana and branch into other states, most notably Texas. But he also stressed his recruiting mostly focused on fit and talent, not location.
"Our recruiting is always going to start in the state of Louisiana," Gilbert said. "Then we'll branch out, as we have. The thing is, we've got a criteria we're looking for, and we're constantly doing that. We're constantly looking and recruiting and seeing what's local to statewide to regionally as we skip over into Texas as well. It just comes down to making sure we've got the correct player."
McNeese still has some work to do before National Signing Day in February. According to Gilbert, the plan is to try and sign 1-2 players per position for the 2020 class. That means there is a plan to bring in a quarterback, and Gilbert said there are targets he is looking at to bring in. Former UCF quarterback Quadry Jones entered the transfer portal and took an official visit to McNeese last weekend.
Right now, McNeese and every other FCS program is in the NCAA Dead Period from Dec. 16-Jan. 16, 2020. That means none of the teams can have in-person contact with recruits or their parents, although they can communicate via phone, email, social media, and other digital communication.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN LEAVES PROGRAM
Sources within the McNeese athletic department confirmed that offensive lineman Jamarus Bolding has left the program. He would have been a senior in the 2020 season, but his name is no longer listed on the Cowboys' 2020 roster.
Bolding transferred to McNeese from Blinn College prior to the 2018 season. In two seasons, Bolding started 13 games for the Cowboys. His departure leaves at least three open spots along the offensive line due to departures (seniors Grant Burguillos and Tre Newton are graduating).