Poor performance in the classroom will keep McNeese State out of next year's Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The school's Academic Performance Rate has fallen below the 930 score required for postseason participation. That standard was implemented in 2012.
The APR rate is based on the average score for the academic years from 2015-16 through 2018-19. McNeese's APR those four years has been 942, 948, 892 and 892 — an average of 918.5. The standard of 930 reflects the approximate score of a 50 percent graduation rate.
McNeese players — provided they have yet to graduate and have only one season of eligibility remaining — may apply for immediate eligibility should they choose to transfer because of the APR penalty. Those students would normally be required to sit out a year.
Players with any amount of eligibility remaining that have already graduated may transfer and play immediately.
McNeese president Daryl Burckel took responsibility for the penalty and said that corrective action has already been taken, including implementation of an improvement program developed by a variety of school officials. He said head coach Sterlin Gilbert is not to blame and that Gilbert's dedication to academics played a part in his hiring.
Matt Viator was head coach in 2015 and Lance Guidry coached the 2016-18 seasons. McNeese met the required threshold in Viator's last year and Guidry's first season.
"These results did not come as a complete surprise and were prior to Coach Gilbert and his staff taking over the football program," Burckel said. "When we hired Coach Gilbert last December he began to change the culture of the football program and player expectations. He immediately began developing an academic performance improvement program for the football program.
"I am pleased to report that the program is working and we are reversing the academic performance trend. Coach Gilbert has changed the culture, instilled discipline and raised expectations," Burckel said. "The players have responded."
Burckel said at this time last year, the football team had lost 28 APR points. As of today, the program has lost only 4 APR points over the same time period.
"APR is evaluated annually and based on our current year progress we are making strides toward regaining postseason eligibility," he said. "Coach Gilbert and his staff are not responsible for this, but they are the men who will fix it. They are men of great character with an extremely strong commitment to our student-athletes, our university and community."
Burckel said the school attempted to stop the declining scores.
"It was a disappointment to me us that we found ourselves in this position," he said. "We saw the scores declining and we intervened. It didn't change. Since 2003 McNeese has had compliance all the way through. This is an aberration. We are going to face the adversity, overcome it and be stronger for it as an administration and football program.
"I'm disappointed that there was inattention on the prior stuff to this issue. Corrective action was taught to them, was implemented to them. It comes down to the culture you set and the standard you set," he said. "If the culture is not right and the culture is not emphasizing this then you are going to get what you're expecting. We are stuck with the results of the inattention that took place for three years prior. It's disappointing. This is on me. We are going to be responsible for what took place here and we are going to come out of it."
Gilbert said the team's academic performance showed significant improvement in the recently completed fall semester.
"I can't say enough about our kids and what they have laid on the table for APR over the spring and fall," he said. "We are very proud of that and excited going forward with the vision I have set and will continue to set. We are on track. I applaud our guys. We went out and had the best fall in seven years at McNeese. Our kids did what we asked them to do. Our kids going into their senior year are not going to be able to reap those benefits. This happens, which has minimal to do with the kids that are here, that's what's hard. We are going to pull together. I have already made this place better. I'm going to continue to make it better. We are a great product on the field. We are a great product academically, we are a great product socially."
Gilbert said he has spoken to recruits about the situation.
Today is the first day of the early signing period for football.
"We have been out front with our recruits and current football players," he said. "What I have done since I have been here is true substance. It's numbers, it's factual, it is out there for parents to see, for recruits to see that everything we are doing is trending upward. It is very unfortunate that was not taken care of prior to my arrival at McNeese, a place that prides itself on tradition. But I am here now. I have fixed it and I am going to make McNeese proud of the product we put out on the field, not only athletically but academically as well.
"We feel really good about the class we are about to sign, we feel really good about the character of the kids we are about to sign. We have kids who have given us the word they are committed to us and we are committed to them. We have been up front with recruits and their parents. They are aware of the situation."