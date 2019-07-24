McNeese football gains commitments

The McNeese State football team recently landed a pair of commitments for the Class of 2020, adding wide receiver Brendan Sirls of Summit High School in Mansfield, Texas, and defensive end Jessie Evans from C.E. King High School in Houston.
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver, Sirls said he received an offer from McNeese on July 8.
Evans (6-3, 230) listed Colorado State, Memphis and Texas A&M as having expressed interest. Evans' pledge on Monday came not long after the C.E. King coaching staff visited the McNeese football facilities on a coaching retreat.
Sirls and Evans join St. Thomas More tight end Luke Howard (6-4, 220), who committed in June.
• SCHEDULE: McNeese added Alcorn State, the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion, to the schedule for 2022 and '23 seasons. The teams will meet this season on Sept. 14, the third week of the schedule and the third game for both teams.
The 2022 and '23 games will be a home-and-home series, with the first game being played in Lake Charles and the second in Lorman, Mississippi.
McNeese has won all three meetings, including a 34-27 game in 2017.
Men's basketball
• RECRUITING: The Cowboys' search for a big man took them to the Sunshine State, offering Class of 2020 power forward Andre Weir out Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood, Florida.
Weir (6-10, 265) has recently seen his recruitment explode. Weir said he has received 10 offers this month and 15 total. Among the interested schools, Weir said, are fellow Southland Conference foe New Orleans and defending Southern Conference champion Wofford.
Women's basketball
• REWARDED: It's rare that a walk-on is awarded a scholarship so soon after stepping foot on campus, but that's what happened to freshman point guard Kyla Hamilton.
The Westlake native and Sam Houston High product initially planned to play softball LSU-Eunice, but instead chose to walk-on to the Cowgirls basketball team.
In a video shared Friday on social media by McNeese assistant coach Brittany Bigott, Hamilton is told to get something from head coach Kacie Cryer's car. When she gets there, Hamilton finds a letter for her — which announced that she's been put on full scholarship — and after reading it aloud, the entire team mobs her in celebration.