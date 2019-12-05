There are times where progress has to be measured by looking at the little things.
In the case of the McNeese women's basketball team, they have to look at how they've improved from last season.
The biggest thing that the Cowgirls have done this season that they didn't do last year was defeat a Division I team in non-conference play. The win over UL-Monroe last Sunday did a lot to take some pressure off of McNeese, who hadn't won a non-conference Division I game since 2017.
While the Cowgirls have been far from perfect to start the 2019-20 regular season, they have shown improvement, especially against teams that they also played last season. So far this season, four of McNeese's games were against teams they also played during the 2018-19 season (UL-Lafayette, Alabama-Birmingham, Rice, and UL-Monroe). Last season, the Cowgirls went 0-4 with a -92 point differential in those games. In those four games this season, McNeese is 1-3 with a -75 point differential.
So while the numbers may not look all that impressive, it has shown that the Cowgirls are gradually improving.
"It's been nice that way," McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said of her team's improvement. "The thing I think we've been able to use is, all these kids played against those teams last year. So it's nothing that they're not ready for. So it's been nice seeing the growth. Really, that's just the growth in the year and what a year can do for a team."
On Thursday night, the Cowgirls will try and continue their improved play against teams they also played last season when they travel up to Ruston to play Louisiana Tech. While McNeese has improved, the Lady Techsters are working with a turned over roster and the graduation of former standout Kierra Anthony. Last season, the Lady Techsters came to Lake Charles and handily beat McNeese 89-48.
Despite that, Louisiana Tech still has a 4-2 record and a win in its last game over Little Rock by a 43-38 score.
"She's got a new vibe that she's trying to figure out," Cryer said of Louisiana Tech co-head coach Brooke Stoehr. "As far as their team, they're struggling a little bit with pressure and struggling turning the ball over. We've noticed that, and that's something we've been a lot better at now is our full court press and two we play the up-tempo game. We've just got to do a good job."
Cryer does acknowledge that going on the road presents another challenge that the Cowgirls have to do better with. The last road game McNeese won was on March 2 at Houston Baptist, but the last non-conference road win came on Dec. 13, 2016 when they defeated ULM 78-52 in Monroe.
Louisiana Tech currently has a three-game winning streak in the series. The last time McNeese defeated the Lady Techsters was on Dec. 22, 2015, when the Cowgirls won 74-71.