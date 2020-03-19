For the first time since Saturday, when the Southland Conference decided to cancel the rest of its spring sports' seasons, the McNeese State athletic department allowed coaches of three spring sports — baseball, softball and track and field — to speak to the media during a news conference on Wednesday morning.
The coaches — baseball's Justin Hill, softball's James Landreneau, and track's Brendan Gilroy — expressed the same main concern: the well being of their athletes as everyone goes through an unprecedented time in sports history.
Initially the SLC decided to suspend all sports competitions through the March 30, but practices were still allowed at the discretion of the individual institutions and teams. But on March 12, the conference made the decision to completely cancel the rest of the spring competitions and championships, following the lead of other conferences and the NCAA, which canceled all spring and the remaining winter championships.
"I didn't know what to say to them," Hill said in describing the scene when he told his team that its season had prematurely ended, "because I was processing it with them. The only thing you're sitting there thinking about is for the players. I wasn't thinking about me, I wasn't thinking about baseball, I was thinking about the players."
Hill spoke the longest and appeared to be the most emotional. He spoke on a variety of topics related to the cancellation of games and how he thinks players' eligibility should be dealt with. He also spoke about how tough it's been for players like Kale Breaux, a Sulphur native who transferred to McNeese from Mississippi State for what was supposed to be his final season.
Hill confirmed that one player, whom he declined to name, decided he will not return next year despite being granted another year of eligibility. But later Wednesday, sophomore infielder Welles Cooley, from Kinder High, announced via his Twitter account that he will not return next year.
It was not clear if Cooley was the player Hill was referring to.
McNeese interim director of athletics Tanner Stines sat with each coach as they fielded questions, with Stines occasionally answering. With the fluidity of everything happening, Stines said nothing has been made official about the athletes' eligibility, how rosters will work, how it will all be paid for and other topics.
"Other than the announcement from the NCAA, that they were pushing it to the Division I Council to review what that plan would look like, that's it," Stines said. "I'm sure our conference administration is having daily phone calls; we're having daily phone calls with the conference administration. But, just like I alert all the coaches on a need-to-know basis, we're operating on a 72-hour window. Let's get through the next three days and then the next three days."
For Landreneau and his Cowgirls softball team, the situation was different for them finding out.
On March 11, the Cowgirls finished beating Louisiana-Monroe in Monroe and they were getting ready to head north to continue SLC play at Central Arkansas. When he initially told the team that everything was suspended until March 30, the players were surprised but ready to handle it. But when they found out the season was canceled, it was a tough ride back to Lake Charles.
"We always talk in the beginning of the season (to the team) that life is going to happen," Landreneau said. "And I can't tell you which form of life it's going to be, between sickness and personal issues and financial issues, injuries and things that happen. Wow, is this ever a time of life happening. It's a very unique time in our country and the world, and that was the message to our kids."
Between the men's and women's track and field teams, Gilroy has the most athletes. Another complicating layer is the number of international athletes on the roster. McNeese is allowing students to stay on campus if they choose to do so. While a lot of athletes are choosing to take advantage of it, some are choosing to go home. In some cases, that means heading overseas because they are international, and needing to go back before countries decide to temporarily close their borders.
Gilroy, like Hill, confirmed that one athlete will not come back next year. But plenty of others, like Grace McKenzie, Aleyah Donald, Alanna Arvie and Morgan Woods, said they will return for another year.
Gilroy said he's already looking forward to the start of cross country season in the fall. While no teams can have on-campus organized activities, he encouraged athletes to run if they can.
"The roads are open," Gilroy said. "I can't close the roads down until the government says you can't run on the roads."
The SLC will reassess the situation with coronavirus at the end of March. An announcement as to whether football teams will be permitted to conduct spring practice should come soon as well.