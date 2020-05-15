On Thursday morning, the McNeese State athletic department released a statement announcing that it terminated the search for a permanent athletic director with no timetable to fill the position.
School President Daryl Burckel cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the decline in revenue that resulted from the cancellation of the Southland Conference basketball tournaments and the remaining spring sports competitions and championships as factors in the decision.
"This was a very thorough search and many highly qualified candidates applied for this position," Burckel said. "However, after careful consideration, we have decided to terminate this search and leave the position unfilled for now."
The news release said a new search will take place during the 2020-21 academic year at that applicants will have to reapply.
For the time being, Burckel said Tanner Stines will remain the interim athletic director. Stines was named to the position in late January when Bruce Hemphill resigned and was reassigned within the athletic department.
Stines said he plans on fulfilling those duties along with his normal senior associate athletics director for administration and operations position.
"I think it was probably left to the committee to decide that they felt that it wasn't the right time to be making any permanent changes in the structure that we have," Stines said. "I would say for me personally, we're confident in the coaches and the staff that we have in place. We'll work together to get through these unprecedented times. … I firmly believe that our best days are ahead of us. At this point, the best option for us was to ask me to serve in both roles."
Stines mentioned how busy he and the rest of the athletic department are dealing with other issues, such as players, coaches, administrators and other athletic department employees returning to campus, as well as the possible return of sports in the fall.
On the issue of sports returning in the fall, and athletes returning in the summer, there was optimism expressed by Stines and Burckel, especially with the stay-at-home order likely to be lifted after it expires today.
There have been no announcements by the Southland Conference about the status of its sports seasons.
"The recovery process is very fluid but we are planning for a full fall sports season," Burckel said. "We are waiting on guidance from the NCAA and Southland Conference on when student-athletes can return to begin practice and participate in team meetings."