Volleyball team gains transfer
Junior Regan Stiawalt has transferred from Wichita State to McNeese State to play women's volleyball.
Stiawalt, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Ness City, Kansas, is the fourth transfer this season.
She recorded 136 kills, 52 digs and 21 assists last season.
She had a 4.0 grade-point average last fall.
Piancastelli going to Olympics
Former McNeese State All-American Erika Piancastelli achieved one of her lifelong goals last weekend by helping the Italian national softball team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Piancastelli's family moved to Carlsbad, California, from Modena, Italy, when she was 5 years old. The eight-year member of the Italian team will be the second member of her family to represent Italy in the Olympics. Her mother, Loredana Auletta, was a catcher/third baseman on the 2000 team.
"Going to the Olympics with Team Italy has always been a dream of mine, and the fact that the dream has finally come true is unreal," she said. "This is the best team Italy has ever had. We're not just going to the Olympics to participate, we're going to win a medal."
Cowboys to play in Bahamas
The McNeese State men's basketball team will play three games in five days against a national team and two professional teams in the Bahamas.
The Cowboys will open play against the Commonwealth Bank Giants on Sunday followed by a game against the University of Kaduna on Monday. They will wrap up play on Wednesday against the IBA Elite.
The Cowboys, who have eight new players, have been able to practice as a team for 10 days.
Other NCAA Division I teams in the same rotation of games include Temple, Georgetown, Murray State, Memphis, Texas Tech, Chattanooga, Delaware, Duquesne and Furman but will not play each other.