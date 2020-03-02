It was a special day for a local kid that was made even more special by the results on the field.
On Sunday, the host McNeese baseball team swept its doubleheader by defeating Southern Miss 18-8 in seven innings before coming back to beat Valparaiso 8-3 to cap off the weekend in the Lake Area Classic.
McNeese’s Brett Whelton sends a ball to the outfield against Souther Mississippi at Cowboy Diamond in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese’s Clayton Rasbeary fields a ball in right field against Southern Mississippi at Cowboy Diamond in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
At Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, La., Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sulphur native Kale Breaux — a senior that transferred to McNeese from Mississippi State last offseason — had a memorable day, starting in centerfield in the Cowboys' first game before taking the mound to start at pitcher in game two. Breaux did it all, and it did very well on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored against Southern Miss in his first ever collegiate start at a position in the field. Against Valpo, Breaux (1-1) pitched four innings of four-hit ball, striking out six, walking only one, and allowing two runs (both earned) to earn his first win as a Cowboy.
"It was pretty surreal," Breaux said of his day. "It was a pretty special day in my life. It was a fun day."
After getting run-ruled 10-0 by Southern Miss on Saturday, the Cowboys responded in emphatic fashion on Sunday against the Golden Eagles, using back-to-back seven run innings in the fourth and fifth innings to bust the game wide open. Five McNeese players recorded multiple hits in that game and every batter recorded at least one run batted in against Southern Miss.
Junior Tre Obregón started both games at designated hitter and collected four hits on the day, including going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored against Southern Miss.
"I haven't been in the lineup every day," Obregón said. "But just to be able to come out and get in the lineup and be aggressive. That was my thing, just let the game play out and just trust my preparation. I got to give it to those guys (his teammates) because I can't do it by myself out there. It was a team effort, and it was a good two wins."
Julian Gonzales is thrown out trying to steal 2nd as Valpo's Damon Jorgensen makes the catch during their game at Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Feb.28, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Starting pitcher Brett Payne hands off the ball to reliever Jonathan Ellison during their game at Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Feb.28, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Starting pitcher Brett Payne during their game at Joe Miller Field in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Feb.28, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
In the second game, McNeese jumped on Valpo early, scoring runs in each of its first three innings to take a 6-0 lead. The Crusaders responded with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut into McNeese's lead, but the Cowboys' pitching was more than able to handle the Crusader bats for most of the game. After Breaux left the game, the three relievers McNeese used (Isaac Duplechain, Adam Goree, and Hunter Reeves) combined to pitch five innings and only allowed one run (unearned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
McNeese head coach Justin Hill was pleased with how the weekend went, despite not thinking the Cowboys played too well in Friday's win over Valpo and Saturday's loss to Southern Miss being a struggle. Mostly because he thinks there are questions being answered on the mound.
"I kind of look at it on the pitching staff side of it," Hill said. "We're starting to see guys you can count on to come in and pound the zone… You're starting to see how some pieces are going to start fitting together. You're starting to see maybe some roles establishing. The game tells you where you need to make some improvements on."
This week will see the Cowboys receive a reprieve from a midweek game, and the next time they take the field will be on Friday to start a three-game home series against in-state rival UL-Monroe.
