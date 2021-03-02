McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill has become the latest victim of the coronavirus.
Hill announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out at least 10 days, missing Wednesday’s game against Louisiana-Lafayette for starters.
“I feel good,” Hill told the American Press. “It is one of those things where you know it could happen, you do everything you can to prevent it and you hope it doesn’t.”
Assistant head coach Jim Ricklefsen will take over Hill’s duties while Nick Zaleski will still run the offense and Peyton McLemore calling the pitches. No other player or coach has tested positive or will have to be quarantined for contract tracing at this time.
“Everything will be the same, I just won’t be in the dugout,” said Hill.
He is the second McNeese head coach to test positive for the virus this year. Women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer was out for two weeks in January, just ahead of her team being shut down for COVID protocol.The men’s basketball team was also put on quarantine for a positive test and contact tracing.
First pitch at Joe Miller Ballpark is set for 6 p.m. with attendance free but limited by COVID protocol. However, more fans will be allowed in than over the weekend with the change to phase 3 Tuesday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“It should be fun with a big crowd,” Hill said. “It’s tough to miss that.”
Hill will also miss going back to North Louisiana this weekend when the Cowboys open up the new stadium at La. Tech.
“Disappointing,” he said. “I was looking to go back there and visit family and play some good baseball.”
In other baseball news, sophomore left-hander Will Dion added to his list of honors Tuesday. Dion was named National Pitcher of the Week by D1 Baseball, Perfect Game and the NCWBA to go along with his Pitcher of the Week honors awarded by the Southland Conference.
On Monday, Dion was named National Pitcher of the Week by Colligate Baseball. The honors come following his 19 strikeout performance that tied the Cowboy record last Friday in a 5-0 win over Prairie View. Dion (1-1) allowed just three hits and walked only one. Only one Panther reached third base as Dion finished with 83 strikes on 103 pitches, good for 81 percent. Of his first 39 pitchers 34 were strikes and his first six innings on the hill took just 24 minutes.
“He had a great night,” said Hill. “It was a night for the ages, one he will always remember.”
Senior outfielder Clayton Rasbeary was named the Southland’s Hitter of the Week for his work while leading the Cowboys to a four-game weekend sweep of the Panthers. Rasbeary, who raised his season average to .519 with seven RBIs for has had a hit in each of McNeese’s games so far. Six of his 14 hits on the season have gone for extra bases.He was especially strong over the weekend, hitting at a .600 clip (9-for-15), collecting three hits in two games. Rasbeary drove in six runs while scoring three with four doubles and a triple.
“Good for those guys and good for our program,” said Hill.
He is expected to return a week from Friday when the Cowboys return home for a weekend series with Corpus Christi.