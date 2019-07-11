McNeese cross country and track and field head coach Brendon Gilroy has released the 2019 cross country schedule that includes two college meets and two high school contests.

The season will open up on Friday, Aug. 30 with the McNeese Season Opener at the Enos Derbonne Mult-Sports Complex. The Cowboys and Cowgirls will then take part in the Rice Invitational on Sept. 13 before returning home for the Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stamped on Sept. 28.

The team will then run at the Texas A&M Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 19 before competing in the Southland Conference Championships on Nov. 1 in Conway, Arkansas.

"We're going to host LSU along with some other in state programs in our opener," said Gilroy. "The first month is important for us to get to know each other and the roles on the team. We'll be training through the first few meets and get ready for conference and the NCAA South Central Region meet."

The Cowgirls, who finished fourth at last year's conference meet, are losing their top runners in Gladys Jerotich (4th in SLC) and Alex Eykelbosch (13th in SLC) as well as Imogen Hull and Sally Hughes, but will return all-conference performer Alissa Lander, who placed 17th at last year's league meet.

The Cowboys were hit with the injury bug last season that helped contribute to a sixth place finish at the conference meet.

The team returns all but one runner from last season, including all-conference runner Miguel Berrera-Lopez as well as Brian Flanagan, the league's freshman of the year in 2017 who missed last year with an injury.

The high school meets will be held on Sept. 11 (McNeese HS 2-miler) and Sept. 28 as part of the Cowboy Stampede.

2019 McNeese XC Schedule

Aug. 30 McNeese Season Opener (Enos Derbonne Sports Complex)

Sept. 11 McNeese High School 2-Mile

Sept. 13 at Rice Invitational

Sept. 28 Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede (Enos Derbonne Sports Complex)

Oct. 19 at Texas A&M Arturo Barrios Invitational

Nov. 1 at Southland Conference Championships (Conway, Ark.)

Nov. 15 at NCAA South Central Regional (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Nov. 23 at NCAA Championships (Terre Haute, Ind.)

More from this section

McNeese golfer All-American scholar

McNeese golfer All-American scholar

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.— McNeese women’s golfer Riley Isaac has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, the organization announced today.

Freshman All-American honors for Dion

Freshman All-American honors for Dion

McNeese freshman relief pitcher, Will Dion, added to his 2019 accolades after he was named to the Baseball America first team Freshman All-American team over the weekend.

Hemphill recovering from cardiac episode

Hemphill recovering from cardiac episode

On Saturday night, McNeese athletic director Bruce Hemphill suffered a cardiac episode and had to be admitted into a local hospital according to a release from the McNeese athletic department.