The only consistency from the 2019 McNeese football team has been its inconsistency.
So far this season, the Cowboys have not won a game on the road and they have not won back-to-back games. The last time McNeese won a game away from Cowboy Stadium was on Sept. 8, 2018 when they defeated Houston Baptist 51-34. And the last time the Cowboys won two straight was also in the 2018 season when they defeated Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian in consecutive weeks.
This Saturday, McNeese has the chance to break a seven-game road losing streak and get its first road win of this season as well as win back-to-back games for the first time in over a year when they go on the road to take on a feisty Stephen F. Austin team.
One of the messages going around McNeese's team is to not get happy, satisfied, or comfortable with a victory. If there were anytime the Cowboys could feel that way, it would be after what was arguably the team's best and most complete performance of the season.
Additionally, McNeese's next two games are coming against teams that have combined for one win.
SFA is the team with that single win. While the Lumberjacks have struggled en route to a 1-6 record (1-3 in Southland Conference play), they have made it tough for every conference opponent they've played. Last Saturday, SFA went on the road and lost to Abilene Christian in double overtime. Before that, the Lumberjacks had a lead on Sam Houston State in the fourth quarter before falling. They've also pulled off an upset against Lamar and was within a touchdown of Nicholls before the Colonels pulled away late.
So in order to get a tough win against a team that could conceivably be better than their record shows, Cowboy junior defensive end Cody Roscoe believes that it starts by setting the tone during the week in practice and preparation leading up to the game.
"We've got to strain," Roscoe said after the Houston Baptist game. "Can't get complacent, because truthfully we haven't been a good road team. And I feel like after we get a win on our home turf, we end up getting a little complacent on the road. Feel like somebody's going to give us something. So we've just got to be able to strain and not be complacent with ourselves and think that we just go out and play somebody any kind of way.
Prior to the season SFA first-year head coach Colby Carthel head coach that this would be a rebuilding year for the Lumberjacks as they use a lot of young players. While it has not translated to wins, the approach has won a lot of people over and there certainly seems to be optimism for the east Texas program.
Carthel and McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert have a few things in common, starting with being college football teammates at Angelo State in 1999. While Carthel immediately went from playing to coaching college football, Gilbert coached some high school football before eventually jumping to the collegiate level, where he's been since 2012.
But both coaches started their Southland Conference head coaching careers this offseason when Carthel was named to the SFA position on Dec. 4, 2018 and Gilbert was announced to McNeese a day later.
While SFA has the goal of being competitive and maybe hoping to spoil some other team's playoff push to end the season, McNeese still has hopes of making the FCS playoffs, either as the Southland Conference champion or, more likely, as an at-large selection. The Cowboys can't afford anymore slip ups, as losing another game will almost assuredly knock them out of playoff contention.
But Gilbert still believes it can happen, but all he and the team are focused on right now is going back to preparations for SFA.
"You've still got to show up and go to work," Gilbert said. "Those guys a year ago saw it happen with Lamar, so I think it's reality because they've seen it happen in this conference. But again, just show back up and go to work. For (the playoffs) to be a possible situation, you do got to win out. Our guys know and understand that."