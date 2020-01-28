Less than a month into 2020 and it's already clear that this year has seen and will continue to see a lot of change for the McNeese athletic department.
The volleyball and football programs introduced new head coaches. Then, on Monday, the athletic department and McNeese State University Daryl Burckel announced that they have started the search for a new athletic director, effective immediately. Current senior associate athletic director Tanner Stines will replace Bruce Hemphill and serve as the interim AD.
"Our vision for the university, including the athletics department, is to be first choice in every effort, every endeavor, every experience," Burckel said in a release from the athletic department. "In order for McNeese athletics to move forward and reach the next level, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary."
Hemphill — who was not at Monday's press conference — was reassigned to a special adviser to the president for athletics and special projects position which will last until his contract runs out on June 30. The next athletic director will start their new position on July 1.
Among the many factors that Burckel spoke about in looking for a new AD, fundraising was one of the biggest. He admitted that McNeese athletics' fundraising could do better and he wants the athletic department to be less dependent on taking from the school's budget.
"I don't think that our fundraising has been up to par," Burckel acknowledged. "Where it can be, and really it where it needs to be. So that's an area that we need improvement in, and that we're going to be hiring for that improvement."
Hired in June 2013, Hemphill oversaw the hiring of three football coaches, and the current men's and women's basketball coaches among others. He also had some responsibility in helping the H&HP Complex get built.
"I have been blessed these six-and-a-half years as the McNeese director of athletics," Hemphill said. "It has been the most memorable and best time of my life. We accomplished much during this time from increasing fundrasing, new and improved facilities, conference championships, and Southland Conference honors to having successful and respected coaches and student athletes."
Health issues have slowed Hemphill down some during his tenure as McNeese's AD. In December 2014, he had to take a leave of absence after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer, and in July 2019, he had a cardiac episode which also caused him to miss some time.
When asked about a timeline for making a decision, Burckel said that the school and athletic department will immediately start the search for an AD, but that there is no specific time to make the hire beyond making sure that person is ready to go on July 1. Burckel also believes that the state of the athletic department, for the most part, should make this a very attractive program for potential applicants.
"We're going to find the very best person," Burckel said. "Whether that person is 20, 30, 40, 50 years old, we're looking for the very best person that's a great fit for our institution, our athletic department."