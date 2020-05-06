Like most coaches are doing during the coronavirus outbreak, McNeese State women's head soccer coach Drew Fitzgerald is at home conducting Zoom meetings with his staff and players and conducting virtual tours with recruits instead of physically meeting with them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered what sports teams can do, but Fitzgerald and his coaching staff have not slowed down their recruiting efforts. On Tuesday, the Cowgirls added five players to the incoming class who Fitzgerald said he hopes will play this fall.
The five players were in addition to the two — Morgan Schooley and Jenna Bosetti — who signed in the fall.
Of the five who signed on Tuesday, four are transfers and two — Madysin Girouard and Megan Mielke — have already enrolled and participated in spring practices. The lone high school senior who signed was defender Karissa Illingworth.
Girouard (Louisiana-Lafayette) will add depth and competition in the midfield, Fitzgerald said, while Illingworth and Martine Ellefsen (Limestone College) will do the same to the defense, which lost three key contributors to graduation. Mielke (Mississippi State) and Magalie Depot (Dayton) were brought in to add offensive punch at the forward positions.
Fitzgerald explained that there was familiarity with some of the transfers because McNeese recruited them when they were in high school, so when they entered the NCAA transfer portal, there was an easy connection, he said. There's also the added benefit of bringing in a number of players who have collegiate experience, he said.
"I think that's a benefit of doing it this way," Fitzgerald said of bringing in college transfers. "I don't think that was really our purpose setting out. We intended this class to be about four people, right now we're at seven. And we made very few offers initially. I think we made five or six offers max.
"Then, two of our top targets committed. We decided we'd wait on the transfer portal. We knew we had (Mielke and Girouard) so that made that class a little bigger already. But what happened was, we thought we'd bolster our backline a little bit."
The Cowgirls played two spring matches and were days away from playing their third before the Southland Conference suspended and ultimately canceled sports practices, competition, and workouts for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
While all the players are at home, they've worked out with the help of packets that the strength and conditioning coach sent them, Fitzgerald said, a situation not dissimilar to normal summers, when he sends the players home with packets and hopes they follow them; coaches cannot record or keep track of the workouts, it's all up to the individual players.
While the players workout, Fitzgerald's hope is that they can meet in early August as usual to start fall practice and prepare for the regular season. Nothing is set right now, but Fitzgerald acknowledged that this season will be unique no matter what.
"The one thing stuff like this does is make you appreciate what you have," Fitzgerald said. "I think there will be a lot more gratitude for what we get to do, and hopefully we get to play. Emotionally, that would be big.
"And then, purely from a soccer standpoint, not having those last few spring games to evaluate, then having all this downtime, (we will) be a little rustier, I think. And have a little bit more to figure out, but that's what the early games are for anyways."
The Cowgirls were 11-9 last year, their third consecutive season with double-digit wins.