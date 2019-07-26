On the field, McNeese State defensive end Chris Livings has a chance to put himself in rarified air.
The senior is going into his final season of college football having accumulated 20.5 career sacks in 33 games, good enough for fourth in career sacks in school history.
Livings needs 10 sacks to break the record of 31, owned by Bryan Smith. If Livings goes crazy and can collect at least 18 sacks, he can break the Southland Conference record of 38 set by Louisiana Tech's Walter Johnson (1983-86).
But for the Lake Charles native and Barbe High graduate, this season is about more than on-field production.
Of course Livings says that's important to him, but being a good example to kids growing up in Lake Charles and throughout Southwest Louisiana is also part of what drives him to be a great player and take McNeese back to the days of being elite.
"When I was a kid, I've just always known McNeese as winning," Livings said. "For another kid out there to look up to me, we're just trying to put on for the city and put McNeese on the map."
The perils of being a Football Championship Subdivision school about 2 hours from LSU, one of the more prolific programs in the nation, means that some kids may look past a school like McNeese until they feel like they have no other choice. But Livings, who says he's working to prove people wrong about his abilities, wants to help make McNeese an FCS destination with the likes of North Dakota State, James Madison and Eastern Washington.
But it's not just the on-field production that has Livings turning heads. First-year McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert presumably had a good problem when he looked at which defensive player he would take to the Southland Conference Media Day last week in Houston. Gilbert ultimately honed in on Livings, and he was not short on compliments for the defensive end.
"Baller," Gilbert said. "Just a great kid, great all-around kid. Makes a ton of plays. You can go back to his leadership. He's just a guy, an invaluable asset to our team."
With all the good vibes surrounding Livings and the program, there was a time when even he would admit he didn't think he'd be on the verge of breaking records. Throughout his career he's had to deal with injuries ranging from a broken wrist to severe ankle injuries.
Livings had to miss games early in the 2018 season due to hurting his ankle, but managed to come back with a vengeance, picking up a single-game school record five sacks in McNeese's win over Abilene Christian on Oct. 6, 2018.
In 2017, Livings' junior year, he started four games before breaking a wrist, which ended his season. Going into that season Livings was preseason all-SLC first-team pick. The potential for that season — in which he amassed 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in the four games before his injury — was erased and Livings redshirted.
Instead of looking at it in a negative light, Livings took that adversity as a positive which has helped him prepare for his senior season. He says he's not only healthy, but in the best shape of his life and that believes that he — along with the entire defense — is ready to thrive under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Gush.
But really, he's simply happy to have one last chance.
"God is great and a miracle worker," Livings said. "When I broke my wrist, I wasn't thinking about a sack record. He's a beautiful painter, and he's painting my life perfect right now. That's all going to God."