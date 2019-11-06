It's been a long time coming for McNeese State junior guard A.J. Lawson.
The Bryan, Texas, native originally signed with and played basketball at North Texas for two seasons before transferring to McNeese before the 2018-19 season. He had to sit out last season due to the NCAA transfer policy.
The last time Lawson played in an NCAA men's basketball game that counted for something was March 30, 2018 in the College Basketball Invitational against San Francisco.
That drought will come to an end when Lawson and the rest of the Cowboys open their season at Western Michigan at 7 p.m. today in Read Fieldhouse in Kalamazoo.
"I'm very anxious," Lawson said about playing again. "I talked to coach (Heath) Schroyer about it the other day, it's a blessing just to be able to get back on the court, play with my teammates. Trying to make a difference on the court here at McNeese State."
WMU returns three starters among 11 lettermen. The Broncos are coached by Steve Hawkins, who enters his 17th season at WMU.
Like McNeese, which was 9-22 in Schroyer's first season, WMU struggled last season, finishing with an 8-24 record playing in the Mid-Atlantic Conference. Two of the Broncos' top three scorers from last season graduated.
Junior guard Michael Flowers was second on the team in scoring last season, averaging 15 points per game. Flowers also led the team in assists with 104 for the season. WMU returns four players who made at least 26 3-pointers last season, including sophomore guard William Boyer-Richard, who shot 49.3 percent from behind the arc.
The Broncos beat Kalamazoo College 76-56 in an exhibition game on Saturday.
Schroyer said, like every team and coach, his plan is to go out and win every game. But in a league like the Southland Conference, which usually receives one bid to the NCAA Tournament, Schroyer said he wants to also use the nonconference schedule to make sure his team is set for once conference play starts on Dec. 21.
"Really solidify a rotation, number one," Schroyer said as one of his goals. "Number two, is stay healthy and continue to get guys better. The other thing is to find and really grab a hold of and fall in love with an identity — who we are and what we are and what we're about."
McNeese, which lost 13 of its last 17 regular-season games including its last three, will put out a different roster compared to last season. Forwards Sha'markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown along with guards Trey Johnson and Myles Hutchinson were the only returning players to play for McNeese last season. Every other player either sat out last season due to transfer rules, or were at another school.
Tonight will mark the first meeting between the two programs.