Lamar tops short-handed Cowgirls

McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun shoots between Lamar's Angel Hastings and Briana Laidler at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton shoots from behind the 3 point line against Lamar at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Rayah Haynes pushes the ball up the floor while guarded closely by Lamar's Kayla Mitchell at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Shaela Gardner shoots as Lamar's Kayla Mitchell defends at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun drives the lane while guarded by Lamar’s Rikiah Cowart at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun drives the lane while guarded by Lamar’s Rikiah Cowart at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun drives the lane while guarded by Lamar’s Rikiah Cowart at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun drives the lane while guarded by Lamar’s Rikiah Cowart at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Lizzy Ratcliff pushes the ball up the floor against Lamar at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Rayah Haynes shoots at the end of the quarter against Lamar at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Delilah Van Campen gets a shot as Lamar’s Umaja Collins defends at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper looks to shoot before Lamar’s Umaja Collins can defend at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Rayah Haynes drives while closely guarded by Lamar's Kayla Mitchell at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots as a Lamar defender falls to the ground at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots as a Lamar defender falls to the ground at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
When the McNeese State women's basketball team played rival Lamar on Saturday, the Cowgirls had many questions while Cardinals had more than enough answers.
In a battle of teams struggling near the bottom of the Southland Conference standings, Lamar dominated the third quarter and controlled the second half en route to a 87-69 win at the McNeese Health and Human Performance Complex.
It was the Cardinals' seventh consecutive win against McNeese.
The Cowgirls (5-15, 2-9 SLC), who have lost two straight and five of their last six, went into the game running low on depth. Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer was limited to an eight-player rotation. Five Cowgirls did not play, three — Bre'Ashlee Jones (ankle), Callie Maddox (knee) and Jordyn Woods (hip) — due to injuries, and two — Jahquell Robinson and Divine Tanks — for undisclosed reasons. Maia Robinson the lone Cowgirl to dress out but not play.
Jones, a senior, injured an ankle in McNeese's Jan. 25 win over Houston Baptist. Maddox and Woods suffered long-term injuries.
"We have eight people that are healthy right now," Cryer said. "It is what it is, we don't make excuses in that locker room. So all eight have to play and do their job when they're in the game."
Another factor that McNeese didn't expect was the play of Lamar guard Malay McQueen. The freshman had scored 39 points all season. Against McNeese, McQueen had a career-high 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting.
Senior forward Damilola Balogun continued her hot stretch of basketball, leading McNeese with 20 points and 18 rebounds for her fifth consecutive double-double and ninth this season. Sky Jasper also picked up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shaela Gardner was the third Cowgirl to finish in double-figures scoring with 10 points.
McNeese's defense struggled most of the game, and Lamar (9-11, 5-6) started the game with hot shooting, making 11 of 19 field goal attempts in the first quarter. The Cowgirls shot 53.8 percent from the field in the quarter, but turnovers Lamar's offensive rebounding for second-chance points kept the Cardinals in the lead.
Trailing by seven after one quarter, Lamar scored the first eight points of the second quarter to take a 35-20 lead, its largest lead to that point.
McNeese fought back with a 16-0 run over a 7:20 stretch to take a 36-35 lead late in the first half. Lamar called a timeout, and was better for it, quickly scoring two baskets for a 39-36 halftime lead.
Turnovers plagued the Cowgirls in the third quarter and Lamar scored two quick buckets to take a 47-43 lead. McNeese got no closer the rest of the way. By the end of the third quarter, Lamar led 61-48 and cruised in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.
"Obviously this is a tough loss for us," Cryer said. "Really felt like we really clawed ourselves back in the second quarter to make it a game … We came out in the third, I thought we had some good energy right there, kept it close. Credit Lamar, they really shot the ball well."
Up next for McNeese is a home game on Wednesday night against second-place Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
"We try to encourage each other and just tell ourselves to stay the course," Balogun said about the Cowgirls keeping a positive outlook.
