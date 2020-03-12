KATY, Texas — Part three of the trilogy went to the rivals in red.
Despite a good start to the game for McNeese State, the Cowboys couldn't withstand a long offensive drought and also couldn't stop Lamar's offense a good portion of the first half.
The Cardinals used a big run to pull away and beat the Cowboys 80-59 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament played in the Merrell Center.
Sixth-seeded Lamar (17-15) advanced to play No. 3 Nicholls State (21-10) at 7:30 p.m. today.
Having played each other a few days ago, there were not too many things either team did that the other did not know was coming. But a Lamar team that struggled to shoot the ball last Saturday (31.8 percent) did much better in Wednesday's game (45.6 percent) to earn the victory.
"I give Lamar a lot of credit," Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer said. "I think they came out and I thought they played really, really well. They were the more physical team. We couldn't buy a basket there for a while. I think we started to pressing a little bit offensively, and it snowballed from there."
McNeese (15-17) limited Lamar to 4-of-16 shooting while building a lead as large as nine points 8 minutes into the game.
After Roydell Brown hit a floater off the glass and was fouled, he hit the subsequent free throw to put McNeese up 21-16 with 8:26 left in the first half. From there, the Cowboys collapsed to end the half, as Lamar finished the period on a 21-3 run. During that run, McNeese endured a scoreless drought that lasted more than 5 minutes, missing seven consecutive 3-pointers and making one of its final 10 shots in the half.
"From the start, we was all pumped," senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy said. "We were getting defensive stops, that's out big thing, getting kills (three consecutive defensive stops). We were trying to get as many kills as we can from the start of the game. Once we started to get up, we started to get comfortable. Once we got comfortable, that's when they started."
Another factor that didn't help the Cowboys was their inability to shoot 3-pointers. One of the best 3-point shooting teams by percentage in the country, McNeese missed its first 11 3s and broke the streak with 6:37 left in the game when guard Myles Hutchinson hit one to cut Lamar's lead to 70-54.
While the Cowboys were effective on offense in the second half, their defense couldn't control Lamar's offense and get stops. It was a game that was similar to the first time the two teams met on Feb. 1 and the Cardinals won 96-91, in which McNeese's offense did enough, but the defense did not.
The Cowboys offers struggled moving the ball, generating five assists on 24 made baskets and turning the ball over 12 times. That was a stark contrast to how McNeese likes to play, as the Cowboys went into the game averaging 16.7 assists on 28.6 made field goals per game.
Kennedy and junior guard A.J. Lawson were the only two McNeese players to score in double figures, combining for 41 of the Cowboys' 59 points. Every other McNeese player who stepped on the floor combined to shoot 8 of 31 from the field. Kennedy had a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Dru Kuxhausen was held without a three (0-for-6 from beyond the arc) for the second time this season.
McNeese ends its season with a six-win improvement from the 2018-19 season.
"I'll always remember them," Schroyer said of the seniors, Kennedy and Roydell Brown. "And I told them that in the locker room. As frustrating as it is, I'll always remember those two. I think they really moved the needle for this program."