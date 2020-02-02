For the McNeese State men's basketball team, poor defense added fuel to the fire that saw its seven-game winning streak burn down in a blaze of glory, as rival Lamar used arguably its best offensive performance of the season to beat the Cowboys 96-91 in the Battle of the Border at the Health and Human Performance Complex on Saturday evening.
Davion Buster scored a career-high 39 points to lead the Cardinals (11-5, 5-5 Southland Conference).
It was a game the Cowboys (12-10, 7-4) never led, and anytime they tried to make it close, Lamar had an answer. Most of the time that answer was Buster, a sophomore guard who was 11 of 18 3-point shooting.
Despite posting their second-best scoring output of the season against Division I competition, Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer was more concerned about how his team performed on the defensive end of the court.
"I give Lamar credit, they played great," Schroyer said after Lamar beat McNeese for a third consecutive time. "They had a week to prepare, they were fresh. They were the better team tonight. I thought Tic (Price) had them ready to go."
One of the main stories was Lamar jumping out to a lead, McNeese attempting to come back, only to see the Cardinals hit a shot to rebuild the lead.
In the first half, Lamar built double-digit leads but the Cowboys clawed back, cutting the deficit to five. But a Lamar player, usually Buster, had an answer.
And most of the time it was in the form of a crushing 3-pointer.
Foul trouble also plagued the Cowboys with leading scorers Sha'markus Kennedy and Dru Kuxhausen both picking up two early fouls. Kennedy picked up his third foul with about 4 minutes left in the first half.
Right before halftime, McNeese cut Lamar's down to four thanks to a Myles Hutchinson steal and dunk. But, as per usual on Saturday, Buster responded with a 3. His last one of the half put Lamar up 48-41 going into the locker room.
"Buster was phenomenal," Schroyer said.
The second half was more of the same with McNeese hitting shots to get somewhat close, only to see Lamar to respond and push the lead back to double digits. The Cardinals built their largest lead of the game, 80-64, with 7:22 left in the game.
Down by that much, with tired legs against a team that hadn't played in a week, McNeese slowly worked itself back into the game. The problem was, every time the Cowboys hit a big shot to cut the lead, Lamar quickly responded on the other end to expand its lead.
By the time the Cowboys made defensive stops, it was too little too late. McNeese cut Lamar's lead to three with less than 10 seconds to play, but Buster sank two free throws to put the game on ice for the Cardinals.
McNeese's seven-game winning streak came to an end in front of an announced attendance of 4,134 — an H&HP Complex record. Schroyer thanked the crowd and apologized to them for his team's performance.
McNeese State's Truman Moore gets a shot between Lamar’s T.J. Atwood and Avery Sullivan at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Myles Hutchinson looks at Lamar’s Davion Buster before running the offense at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Myles Hutchinson shoots as Lamar's David Muoka defends at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Myles Hutchinson lets out a yell on the dunk against Lamar at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy grabs an offensive rebound against Lamar at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson shoots as a Lamar defender falls to the ground at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy looks for room to shoot while guarded by a pair of Lamar defenders at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson gets a shot off over Lamar's David Muoka and V.J. Holmes at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Dru Kuxhausen shoots from 3 point range against Lamar at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson lays the ball up in front of Lamar’s T.J. Atwood at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
"Really sorry that (the fans) saw a team that wasn't very connected defensively, didn't play with a defensive edge. Got dominated on the glass, and it just wasn't indicative of how we've been playing for the last month."
Kennedy (19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks) had his third consecutive double-double and fifth in his last six games. A.J. Lawson had a team-high 25 points along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Kuxhausen finished with 10 points, but on 1 of 4 3-point shooting, the fewest 3s he's made all season. Guard Trey Johnson was a spark off the bench, scoring a season-high 12 points on 4 of 10 3-point shooting.
Anderson Kopp had 19 points for Lamar. T.J. Atwood added 17 points and seven rebounds. V.J. Holmes had nine points and 10 assists.
