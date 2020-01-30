McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy rejects the shot of Nicholls State's Lorenzo McGhee at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy rejects the shot of Nicholls State's Lorenzo McGhee at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
In a game that lived up to the hype, the McNeese State men's basketball team got arguably its biggest win of the Heath Schroyer and Health and Human Performance Complex era as the Cowboys beat Nicholls State 80-74 in overtime on Wednesday night.
The win was McNeese's seventh in a row and it came in front of an H&HP Complex-record crowd of 3,623.
It was a, back-and-forth first half in which neither team led by more than four points. While Nicholls was a little more dependent on one player to score in the first 20 minutes — Colonels guard Andre Jones scored 17 of his team's 35 first-half points — McNeese's scoring was more spread out, with three players scoring at least seven points. Cowboys guard Dru Kuxhausen hit his last two 3-pointers of the first half after missing his first attempts.
The first half featured 13 lead changes, but no ties, and the Cowboys went into halftime up 37-35.
In the second half, the teams went right at each other just like they had in the first 20 minutes. Neither team backed down and it got chippy and aggressive.
Late in the game, Sha'markus Kennedy went down with what appeared to be cramps. He briefly went to the locker room, but re-emerged after less than 90 seconds of game time.
After Warith Alatishe made two free throws to tie the game at 70 for Nicholls, A.J. Lawson drove down the court and, when the Nicholls defense collapsed on him in the paint, he passed it to a wide-open Trey Johnson in the corner for what would have been the winning 3, but he missed, sending the game to overtime.
McNeese scored the first four points of the extra period thanks to layups by Lawson and Roydell Brown. But Nicholls responded with two buckets of its own to tie the score at 74. On McNeese's next possession, a falling Kennedy found Roydell Brown, and he found an open Kuxhausen who coolly hit a long 3-pointer to give the Cowboys a 77-74 lead with less than a minute to play.
The Cowboys' defense forced a stop on the ensuing possession and Kennedy was fouled. The senior then went to the line and hit one of two, putting McNeese up by four. When the Cowboys went back on defense, they locked down again, getting a block and forcing a missed shot. When Lawson went to the free throw line and missed his free throw, guard Sam Baker came up with one of the biggest plays of the game, fighting for the offensive rebound and giving the Cowboys possession. The ball eventually ended up in Kuxhausen's hands, and he was fouled. Kuxhausen sank both free throws to give the Cowboys an 80-74 lead with just over 20 seconds left in the game.
McNeese needed one more stop to seal the victory, and it got that stop and a hard-earned win.
Four Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Kuxhausen's 22 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting. Kennedy (16 points, 20 rebounds) and Lawson (13 points, 11 rebounds) each posted double-doubles, the ninth and second of the season for them, respectively.
