To say that there have been highs and lows in former McNeese State men's basketball star Sha'markus Kennedy's life throughout the past year would be a massive understatement.
The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native dealt with the killing of his best friend in December 2019, not too long before the start of the 2019-20 Southland Conference season. He witnessed the birth of his first child, daughter Marleigh on Feb. 5.
On the court, Kennedy played lights-out basketball en route to first-team all-Southland Conference and SLC Defensive Player of the Year campaign for the 2019-20 season. Kennedy's contributions were a large reason that the Cowboys earned a spot in the 2020 SLC Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Now, Kennedy has more uplifting news to celebrate after he signed a contract to play with Pallacanestro Cantu in Lega Basket Serie A, the top-flight professional basketball league in Italy. The club made Kennedy's signing official with a release on Sunday.
"I'm very excited about signing with Cantu," Kennedy said. "It's always been my dream to play overseas. My first dream has always been to making it overseas, that's why I wanted to start off overseas first to see how it goes and then see if I can translate that over making it to the NBA."
Kennedy said he chose Cantu because of the level of competition in the LBA. Cantu, which is located about 30 miles north of Milan, has a strong basketball tradition, having won three Italian League and two EuroLeague titles in its history. Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) played for Cantu from March-May 2015. Last season, Cantu finished the LBA regular season in 11th place with a 9-11 record.
Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer expressed his pride for Kennedy's signing.
"I'm so happy and excited for Sham," Schroyer said. "He's going to have a great pro career. Sham is a great example of what we are building here, and the type of program we are building. Players can come here, develop, have a great experience and accomplish all their goals."
Kennedy's signing gives McNeese two players who signed with European professional teams this offseason, the other was Roydell Brown, who signed with BKM Lucenec in Romania.
Brown and Kennedy were two of the first players Schroyer recruited, and they produced for the two seasons they were in Lake Charles.
"It's great," Kennedy said of his time at McNeese. "With me, Roydell (as) some of the first players (Schroyer) recruited to come here to McNeese, that was the dream that we had, to go and play professional basketball. Me and (Brown) used to always talk about, and try to push ourselves to try and accomplish our dreams."
Kennedy said he's keeping an eye on potential travel restrictions into Italy since multiple countries in the European Union are restricting travelers from the United States from going there. According to the website for the U.S. Embassy in Italy, travel from the U.S. to Italy is only allowed for proven work, urgent health needs, or to return to your place of residence. Kennedy should fall under the category of proven work, and if he is allowed to travel to Italy, he will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Kennedy said he hopes that, after about a month of being over in Italy, his daughter Marleigh will be allowed to join him.
"Hopefully things go good and I'll be able to bring them over," Kennedy said.
As far as adjusting to a new culture and way of life, Kennedy said he will have to use Google Translate to get used to the new language. He does, however, plan to eat plenty of Italian food.
"I've got to try something new," Kennedy said. "I can't just keep eating the same thing. I want to expand a little bit."