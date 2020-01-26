Kennedy scores 37, win streak hits six

McNeese State's A.J. Lawson is fouled by HBU #0 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson puts up the shot over HBU #34 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown slam dunks over HBU #50 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy is fouled by HBU #32 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy shoots over HBU #2 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown puts in the layup past HBU #3 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy puts in the layup over HBU #0 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown is fouled by HBU #32 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown draws the foul from HBU #10 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown is fouled by HBU #32 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Leondre Washington puts in the layup past HBU #11 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson is fouled by HBU #0 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson puts up the shot over HBU #34 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown slam dunks over HBU #50 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy is fouled by HBU #32 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's A.J. Lawson puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy shoots over HBU #2 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown puts in the layup past HBU #3 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Sha'markus Kennedy puts in the layup over HBU #0 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown is fouled by HBU #32 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown draws the foul from HBU #10 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown is fouled by HBU #32 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Roydell Brown puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State's Leondre Washington puts in the layup past HBU #11 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Before the second half started in the McNeese State men's basketball game against Houston Baptist on Saturday evening, Cowboys guard A.J. Lawson noticed that someone had spilled a drink on the court near the sideline.
So Lawson, who is known to his coaches and teammates as a neat freak with the cleanest room on the team, went over to the baseline and grabbed one of the mops usually used to mop up sweat on the court and cleaned up the area affected by the spill. As he did it, his teammates and the Health and Human Performance Complex crowd cheered him on.
"Nobody was coming to clean it up," Lawson said, "and I was just like, I'll get it done, I'm trying to start playing."
And play he did. Lawson and senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy combined for 60 points on 22-of-31 shooting and 20 rebounds to help McNeese beat visiting HBU 102-89 in a Southland Conference matchup.
The win was McNeese's sixth in a row, the longest winning streak since the 2011-12 season, which was also the last time they finished the season with a winning record (17-16).
Kennedy, who's shooting 69.9 percent from the field, finished with a career-high and H&HP Complex record 37 points along with 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. He missed one of his 15 shots from the field and was 9 of 11 from the foul line.
Roydell Brown added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Lawson cleaned up on the court just like he did mopping the drink off the court, going for 23 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Saturday's game was also the first time that McNeese scored 100 or more points in a game against Division I opponent since Feb. 24, 2001, when the Cowboys beat Northwestern State 103-92.
It was a game that just about went according to HBU's preference. Known as a team that scores a lot and gives up even more, the last-place (1-16, 1-7 SLC) Huskies, who lost their sixth in a row, struggled to contain McNeese's offense, allowing the Cowboys to shoot 58.3 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range.
McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said he was far from pleased with his defense allowing 89 points, but it did come on 82 HBU field goal attempts.
Overall, Schroyer said he was happy to get the win.
"It's a great win for us," Schroyer said. "Every win in late January in any league is really, really hard. I said that against Incarnate Word, I'll say that again tonight. Every team presents challenges. You can't simulate how fast (HBU pushes) the ball and how quick they shoot it. But it's a great win for us, I'm really proud of or guys."
It was a game that McNeese led for the final 37:50, but the ebbs and flows of the game had the Cowboys leading by as many 15 points at one point late in the first half. But HBU's offense keeps it in most games, that combined with McNeese going a bit stagnant on the offensive end, got the Huskies into single digits by halftime, with the Cowboys leading 46-37.
HBU started the second half and closed McNeese's lead to 55-51 with just over 16 minutes to play. While the Huskies never got closer than that, they made it tough on the Cowboys, who pushed the lead to double digits for good with 5:13 remaining.
"We were trading baskets," Schroyer said. "And I knew if we could get a kill and just kind of regroup ourselves defensively, we weren't connected. If you're able to get stops and rebound against (HBU), you're able to score in transition, because they send five guys to the glass. You have the advantage, but you've got to get the rebound."
Despite being outrebounded 48-39, McNeese was held HBU to 39 percent shooting. Also, with 3-point marksman Dru Kuxhausen below his normal standard shooting on Saturday (3 of 8 from behind the arc), guards Trey Johnson, who scored 11 points, and Myles Hutchinson picked up the slack, combining to shoot 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Ian DuBose had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies. Jalon Gates scored 19 and Myles Pierre had 18 with six rebounds.
Before the second half started in the McNeese State men's basketball game against Houston Baptist on Saturday evening, Cowboys guard A.J. Lawson noticed that someone had spilled a drink on the court near the sideline.
Sky Jasper had a season-high 16 points and nine rebounds and Damilola Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double double in her last six games, but the McNeese State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome another rough fourth quarter.