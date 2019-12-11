Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) draws the foul during his layup from Kansas City's Josiah Allick during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) and Cowboy's Trey Johnson (13) put pressure on Kansas City's Jahshire Hardnett during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Dru Kuxhausen (0) drives in against Kansas City's Jahshire Hardnett during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) drives in against Kansas City's Jahshire Hardnett during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) drives in against Kansas City's Franck Kamgaint during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) puts up the shot over Kansas City's Franck Kamgaint during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) goes up for a layup against Kansas City's Brandon McKissic during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) puts in the layup past Kansas City's Brandon Suggs during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Chris Orlina (24) is fouled during his shot by Kansas City's Brandon McKissic during their game at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, La., Tuesday, Dec.10, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
A.J. Lawson scored a season-high 30 points and Sha'markus Kennedy had a triple-double as McNeese State beat Missouri-Kansas City 82-73 on Tuesday night at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
Tuesday's win was McNeese's first over a nonconference Division I opponent this season, breaking a nine-game losing streak. The Cowboys (4-6) improved to 4-0 at home.
UMKC (5-6), which lost its second in a row and is winless in five road games, has a visit to No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.
The story of the first half for McNeese was its struggle against UMKC's defense. While the Cowboys shot 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the field in the game's first 20 minutes, they committed 12 turnovers which the Kangaroos scored 15 points off. Additionally, UMKC made sure to take Dru Kuxhausen out of the Cowboys' offense as much as possible, oftentimes face-guarding McNeese's perimeter sharpshooter to keep him from even attempting any 3s. Kuxhausen's lone three of the first half came in transition.
While McNeese didn't shoot many first half 3s (2 of 4), UMKC hit 6 of 12, which made the difference. Roos guard Jashire Hardnett hit two tough 3s late in the half, one was a bank shot and the other was a buzzer beater just beyond half court to extend UMKC's lead to 41-32. The 3 was particularly tough for the Cowboys who made a 4-0 run to cut UMKC's lead to 38-32.
It was the first time in five games that the Roos lost when leading at the half.
Lawson took over in the second half and had his best half as a Cowboy, scoring — points. The North Texas transfer went to work against UMUMKC's man-to-man defense and drove for quick baskets and forced the Roos to foul him. UMUMKC was in the penalty with less than 6 minutes off the clock in the second half.
A Hardnett layup put UMKC up 43-34 with less than a minute gone in the second half, and from there the Cowboys controlled the second half. With a combination of Lawson's offensive prowess and Kennedy's rim-patrolling, McNeese came back and took the lead at 49-48 thanks to two Trey Johnson free throws.
The game was back and -forth with McNeese taking a seven-point lead before the Roos cut the lead to 55-54. The Cowboys answered with four consecutive points to take a five-point lead, but UMKC once again responded and tied the score at 59.
After that, the Cowboys went on an 8-0 run and led the Roos 67-59. UMKC tried to make it close with just about 3 minutes remaining, but McNeese was able to make enough free throws and beat UMKC's full-court press and score with easy baskets to close the game out.
Kennedy finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks.
Hardnett led UMKC with 16 points, followed by Marvin Nesbitt with 14 points and Javan White with 10.
The McNeese women's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak and earned its first victory over a Division I team this season as a late Rayah Haynes three-point play helped give the Cowgirls a 72-69 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday afternoon at the H&HP Complex.